A woman stole a vehicle after throwing a snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition in South Carolina.

Woman accused of throwing snake at driver, stealing car and then crashing it

Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They say she was injured in Friday’s crash but was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and then threw a live black snake at her.

She drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.

CITY CAMERAS CAPTURE CARJACKER CRASHING THROUGH EVENT SITE Video (no audio is available) released today by the City of... Posted by Greenville Police Department on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations.

Police say the snake was not venomous and was released in nearby woods.

