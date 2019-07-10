Woman accused of throwing snake at driver, stealing car and then crashing it
The incident occurred in South Carolina on Friday.
A woman stole a vehicle after throwing a snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition in South Carolina.
Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They say she was injured in Friday’s crash but was discharged from hospital on Monday.
Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and then threw a live black snake at her.
She drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.
CITY CAMERAS CAPTURE CARJACKER CRASHING THROUGH EVENT SITE Video (no audio is available) released today by the City of...Posted by Greenville Police Department on Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations.
Police say the snake was not venomous and was released in nearby woods.
PA Media