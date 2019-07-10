News And Finally

Wednesday 10 July 2019

Woman accused of throwing snake at driver, stealing car and then crashing it

The incident occurred in South Carolina on Friday.

Left, a snake, and right, the woman crashing into barricades (Getty/Greenville Police Department/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A woman stole a vehicle after throwing a snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole-vaulting exhibition in South Carolina.

Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They say she was injured in Friday’s crash but was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and then threw a live black snake at her.

She drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.

CITY CAMERAS CAPTURE CARJACKER CRASHING THROUGH EVENT SITE Video (no audio is available) released today by the City of...

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations.

Police say the snake was not venomous and was released in nearby woods.

PA Media

