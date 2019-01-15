Woking sent out an unusual request on Twitter after their manager “lost his phone contacts”.

Woking sent out an unusual request on Twitter after their manager “lost his phone contacts”.

Woking tweet plea for help after manager loses phone contacts again

The club tweeted an appeal on Tuesday for anyone who has Alan Dowson’s number to get in touch with him after “the quietest day he’s had since becoming manager”.

Quite how he lost the contacts remains obscure, but bizarrely this isn’t the first time it has happened.

Kingstonian tweeted out a similar request back in 2013 when he was manager there.

For anyone who contacts our manager Alan Dowson - please text him your phone numbers as his phone broke and he's lost his address book — Kingstonian FC (@KingstonianFC) October 8, 2013

To lose one lot of phone contacts may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness.

Again?! — Sam Elliott (@Sam_Elliott_) January 15, 2019

Among those now getting in touch with Dowson, who took charge of Woking in May, may well be Sky commentator Martin Tyler.

The 73-year-old is on the coaching staff at Woking, who were beaten 2-0 by Watford in the third round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

While Dowson may be unusually careless with his phone contacts, he certainly seems to have things sorted on the pitch.

Woking, who were relegated last season, sit second in the National League South and have won their last eight league matches.

Press Association