Witness an epic battle between dog and leaf blower in this amazing video

Stormie the dog, from Utah in the US, belongs to Tanner Hammond and is a very photogenic animal – except when she’s being blown in the face with a leaf blower.

In a video shared to Twitter by Tanner, the small pooch can be seen trying to attack the air coming from the leaf blower in slow motion.

Give my dad a leaf blower & his dog and he’ll give you a good laugh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY0iZKaP94 — T Ham™ (@tanner_hammond7) May 13, 2018

As the air blows into her mouth she snaps at it, making for one adorable watch.