Could there be a more appropriate day for a rhino to give birth than World Rhino Day?

Could there be a more appropriate day for a rhino to give birth than World Rhino Day?

With perfect timing, this rhino gave birth on World Rhino Day

Maburi, a black rhino living at Berlin Zoo, did exactly that, welcoming a baby girl on Saturday, the day the world celebrated her species.

Perfect timing: Our Black #Rhino chooses #WorldRhinoDay to give birth to this cute little girl. #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/4kekGKBmS3 — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) September 24, 2018

The zoo announced the news on Monday, releasing a video of the birth and a short clip of the newborn, who weighs around 20kg.

It was the first time a rhino birth had been filmed at the park.

Perfektes #Timing: Nach einer Tragzeit von rund 14 Monaten brachte #Spitzmaulnashorn Maburi am #WeltNashornTag ein kleines, etwa 20 kg schweres Nashornweibchen im #ZooBerlin auf die Welt. Wir freuen uns #hörntastisch über diese süße #Überraschung. Infos: https://t.co/QnmtHbCeGO pic.twitter.com/Km6wzFihXD — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) September 24, 2018

The as yet unnamed calf is the third child born to Maburi and father Jasper, following on from Kigoma (born in 2010) and Hodari (2014).

As rhinos are solitary animals, the pair do not live together and are only brought together to mate.

Jasper was moved to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in March.

Black rhinos are critically endangered thanks to hunting, which saw numbers of the animal drop by 98% to fewer than 2,500 between 1960 and 1995.

Thanks to conservation efforts and breeding programmes, that number is now back above 5,000.

Press Association