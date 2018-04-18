News And Finally

Wednesday 18 April 2018

With hay fever season on the way, here are the funniest tweets from unfortunate sufferers

Hay fever is the unfortunate consequence of great weather.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Many people are delighted by the first rays of sunshine in spring, but for some the sun means the start of a terrible affliction: hay fever.

The Met Office warned the UK that pollen levels are on the increase along with the sunshine, meaning there might be a lot more sneezing from those with allergies.

There is a light side to the irritating condition, however, and that’s all the funny Tweets that poor sufferers have been sharing.

Here are nine of the best to cheer you up.

1. Hay fever catches you by surprise.

2. Where are all of the hay fever cure charities?

3. The pain never ends.

4. Seriously, hay fever is the worst.

5. You don’t even get to enjoy a tiny bit of summer.

6. Some people have no sympathy.

7. Must. Not. Sneeze.

8. It will make you cry off your mascara in minutes.

9. Hay fever can ruin your sunny mood.

Sick Snow White GIF by Disney - Find & Share on GIPHY

