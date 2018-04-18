With hay fever season on the way, here are the funniest tweets from unfortunate sufferers

Independent.ie

Many people are delighted by the first rays of sunshine in spring, but for some the sun means the start of a terrible affliction: hay fever.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/with-hay-fever-season-on-the-way-here-are-the-funniest-tweets-from-unfortunate-sufferers-36818427.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36818415.ece/bd23e/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_5de8457f-06ad-4427-87f6-a98276aa2c84_1