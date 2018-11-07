Wilfried Zaha and Jesse Lingard thank EA for ‘finally’ updating Fifa 19 haircuts

Wilfried Zaha and Jesse Lingard have both had a long-overdue virtual haircut, thanks to an update to Fifa 19 by creators EA Sports.

The footballers appealed to the gaming company in August, with Manchester United’s Lingard posting: “Can you change my haircut now please had the same trim on your game for 99 years.”

Mine too please while I’m here thank you 😅 @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/b0Im81uWow — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 14, 2018

Now finally the 25-year-old pair have had their calls answered, after an update to Fifa 19 saw the pair receiving trims closer to real life.

(Screengrab/EA Sports)

Posting images of their new dos to Twitter, the pair seemed pretty happy with EA Sports’ work despite the wait.

“Finally after all these years,” wrote Lingard, while Crystal Palace forward Zaha put: “About time.”

It’s been a long road for the two of them, with Lingard even commending the game creators for adding his trademark celebration, the JLingz, but ruing the lack of an up-to-date hairstyle.

EA SPORTS JLINGZ IN THE GAME!!! @EASPORTSFIFA finally listened but still not changed my trim 💈✂️🙁😂 #JLingz #Fifa19 pic.twitter.com/yLdyiMfTGY — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 12, 2018

While EA Sports were working out the updates however, their competition Pro Evolution Soccer commented on Zaha’s first post on the topic, letting him know he could find his haircut in the Konami game.

Hey Wilf. You'll be looking 🔥 in PES this year. #PES2019 pic.twitter.com/A2rYM3nS7b — Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) August 15, 2018

Always good to know you’ve got options.

Zaha’s Palace play next on Saturday at home to Tottenham, while Lingard’s United travel to local rivals Manchester City on Sunday following the Red Devils’ shock victory at Juventus in the Champions League.

