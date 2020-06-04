Wild boar disrupts rail services for several hours

The boar was initially identified as a pig (ScotRail/PA)

A wild boar disrupted rail services for several hours in North Lanarkshire.

The “brute” was spotted by the train line at Wishaw, where services travel between Glasgow Central and Larkhall, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday.

It was initially identified as a pig with police and Network Rail teams trying to catch the “beast”.

Folks, I've just been advised that the beast involved is in fact a wild boar. I'll keep you posted. ^Angus https://t.co/QL8ziFZX19 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 4, 2020

ScotRail tweeted: “There’s a pig (yes, you read that right) on the line at Wishaw.

“Police and @NetworkRailSCOT are trying to capture it right now, so our Glasgow Central – Lanark services won’t be calling at Wishaw for the moment.”

The account later clarified they had been “advised that the beast involved is in fact a wild boar”.

It meant services could not call at Wishaw during the time it was on the loose.

Another Twitter user pointed out there is an abattoir near the track and station.

ScotRail posted again at 9.50pm saying: “The wild boar is now safely off the railway and our trains are now able to stop at Wishaw again.”

PA Media