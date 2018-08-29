Saying Orkney Library has quite the history is something of an understatement – it’s been “providing books and more since 1683”.

Why this old document might be the most interesting thing at Orkney Library

So when it announced on Twitter that its archive carried something “amazing” we buckled in for a thread that did not disappoint.

In one of our archive strong rooms there is a shelf. The shelf does not contain the most exciting or interesting item in the archive but it does contain something amazing.



The tweets explained how on one shelf in the archive is a sturdy box which holds a number of folders.

Inside is a disposition written on vellum – that’s calf or goat skin – which is older than the library itself.

A disposition is a legal document concerning the transfer of land from one person to another. Not that exciting.



But this disposition is amazing because it was written in 1402.



Or, to put it another way, “when Henry IV was King of England and Robert III was King of Scots”.

It predates Columbus sailing to the Americas, the birth of Shakespeare, the Great Fire of London, and the Battle of Waterloo.

Try to imagine life in 2634. This is why archives, museums and libraries are amazing.



The joyous thread secured thousands of likes and shares across the multiple posts. It really struck a chord with followers.

Orkney Library was itself bowled over by the reaction.

Wow. A big thank you for all the likes, retweets and lovely comment about our archive thread yesterday. It shows just how important these things are to people.



Principal librarian Karen Walker told Press Association. “It’s great. It shows the variety of things we do. We’re not just a library, we have a strong archive section as well.”

