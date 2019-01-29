A viral Twitter post has sparked consternation in the world of music, thanks to a novel rethink of a classic dance track that involves Ainsley Harriott.

Why people think a classic dance anthem is actually about Ainsley Harriott

DJ Sam T Harper posted a clip of Roger Sanchez’s 2001 hit Another Chance, claiming the lyrics actually refer to the Ready Steady Cook celebrity chef.

I can never unhear this.. pic.twitter.com/fuwh5wl7Qv — Sam T Harper - DJ (@SamTHarperDJ) January 28, 2019

In a post which originated on his Instagram Story, Sam wrote: “If the lyrics to this song are not: ‘If I had another chance to love, I fell into your Dad with Ainsley Harriot’ Then I don’t want to know what they are.”

The revelation has clearly been felt by many on Twitter, with Sam’s post being shared thousands of times and receiving a host of responses.

Oh my good god. https://t.co/UCEZJLaYbq — Greg James (@gregjames) January 29, 2019

Oh my god that’s actually the lyrics — Joe📚 (@josephcoys) January 28, 2019

“Oh my good god,” wrote BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James.

Some thought Sam’s ear was slightly off, however.

Fell into a bed* — Rich (@Canovel) January 28, 2019

While others couldn’t handle a classic dance anthem being listened to in such a way.

"If i had another chance tonight, I'd try to tell you that the things we had were right" ugghhh amateur never meme on Roger Sanchez its a sin do you hear me. A SIN! — Joe Foreman (@joeforemanYCFC) January 28, 2019

Time will tell if Ainsley Harriott would like to comment on the reimagining of the song.

