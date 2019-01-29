News And Finally

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Why people think a classic dance anthem is actually about Ainsley Harriott

Is Roger Sanchez’s Another Chance actually a song about the celebrity chef?

Social media users had fun with misheard lyrics from a club classic that appear to reference Ainsley Harriott (Yui Mok/PA)
Social media users had fun with misheard lyrics from a club classic that appear to reference Ainsley Harriott (Yui Mok/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A viral Twitter post has sparked consternation in the world of music, thanks to a novel rethink of a classic dance track that involves Ainsley Harriott.

DJ Sam T Harper posted a clip of Roger Sanchez’s 2001 hit Another Chance, claiming the lyrics actually refer to the Ready Steady Cook celebrity chef.

In a post which originated on his Instagram Story, Sam wrote: “If the lyrics to this song are not: ‘If I had another chance to love, I fell into your Dad with Ainsley Harriot’ Then I don’t want to know what they are.”

The revelation has clearly been felt by many on Twitter, with Sam’s post being shared thousands of times and receiving a host of responses.

“Oh my good god,” wrote BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James.

Some thought Sam’s ear was slightly off, however.

While others couldn’t handle a classic dance anthem being listened to in such a way.

Time will tell if Ainsley Harriott would like to comment on the reimagining of the song.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News