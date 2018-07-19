When a conservative Christian blogger wrote a tweet comparing transitioning with becoming a reptile, Twitter users were on hand to set him straight.

Why people are discussing what they’d do if their wife turned into a lizard

Matt Walsh wrote about his marriage and how it would change if his wife “turned into a man” or even “turned into a lizard”.

His controversial tweet was in response to a thread by comedian Avery Edison on defining relationships between trans and cis-gender people.

I am in love with my wife. If she turned into a lizard, I would no longer be in love with her. If she turned into a man, I would also stop loving her the way that I do now. That's because, as a lizard or a man, she wouldn't be my wife anymore. I cant love her if she doesn't exist https://t.co/6XQKopxUHp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 16, 2018

Although open and honest discussion around how a partner transitioning affects a relationship is normal, most responses to Walsh’s tweet took issue with comparing trans men and women with lizards.

Users talked about the serious effect that dehumanising tweets like this have on the mental health of trans people.

"I can't love her if she doesn't exist."



Comparing a change in gender to non-existence is pretty monstrous. Change is not annihilation, Matt. https://t.co/9vHlIN1bfQ — Kant's Categorical Imperative (@KantsImperative) July 16, 2018

Just so you know, this is the kind of sentiment that trans people talk about in their suicide notes https://t.co/aRKUrvJlRd — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) July 16, 2018

Others took a different angle to show their distaste for his comments.

Now I'm thinking about how cute my wife would be as a lizard. Aw. My babe. https://t.co/G9u6rR6PW8 — Matt Braunger (@Braunger) July 18, 2018

If my gf turned into a lizard I'd probably just google how to take care of a lizard and maybe go to petsmart. https://t.co/EifEsGeeT6 — Rearview Beagle (@rearviewbeagle) July 18, 2018

... So when do I get my awesome Cyberpunk lizard upgrade? https://t.co/zt7gflZBOf — the dingdong sunshine future (@strongeststars) July 17, 2018

Some even suggested how Walsh may reverse his wife’s fortunes.

Disney logic would suggest your wife just needs a kiss to delizard her. Try that first? — Freedom Tom (@freedomgcd) July 16, 2018

