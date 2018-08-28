A South Korean children’s song has followed in the footsteps of Bob The Builder and The Wombles and broken into the UK’s official charts.

Why is there a children’s song about a baby shark in the official charts?

Baby Shark is by Pinkfong, an educational YouTube cartoon aimed at toddlers, and first became popular in 2014 in Indonesia.

Recently however, it has become a global phenomenon – with a huge 1.6 billion views on YouTube putting it in the top 40 most-viewed videos ever on the site.

Baby Shark is one of many songs by the character Pinkfong, a prince from the planet Staria, including Monkey Banana, Did You Ever See My Tail and The Penguin Dance – each of which themselves have hundreds of millions of views between them.

Baby Shark stands out far above the rest however, and has proved to be both a huge hit with small children and an earworm for adults too.

Starting to forget there was ever a time when I didn’t keep singing Baby Shark in my head — Alex Brooker (@alex_brooker) August 21, 2018

Baby shark doo doo doo doo doo 🕺🏿 — Gisselle kuri (@gissellekuri) August 27, 2018

The song has even inspired cover performances.

Playing baby shark. What a great home opener and RV win against a very good baby shark team last night. It’s a great day to be a mustang. pic.twitter.com/Khu2KelmyV — RanchoVerdeBand (@RanchoVerdeBand) August 25, 2018

The Baby Shark dance is also proving to be a viral phenomenon, with many South Korean pop stars, in particular, adopting it onstage.

Baby Shark is currently number 65 in the Official Charts, in the week leading up to August 30, on its second week in the top 100 and first in the top 75 – climbing from position 82 last week.

How high will it go go go go go go go?

