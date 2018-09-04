News And Finally

Tuesday 4 September 2018

Why is everyone talking about Donut County?

A simple game about a raccoon who goes around sending objects down a deep, dark hole in the ground.

Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)
Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)

By Jamie Harris, Press Association Technology Reporter

Once in a while, a game comes along that captures the hearts of pretty much everyone – and in 2018, that game may well be Donut County.

The puzzle game has received largely positive reviews for its simple premise, the art and a gentrification subtext.

Gamers control a black hole in the ground which goes around a town, gobbling up everything in its path. The hole starts small but gets bigger with every object you swallow, allowing it to eventually take down something as big as a house.

So why is everyone into Donut County?

1. Its simple premise sets it apart from most games that tend to be complex

2. The music

3. The visuals

4. It makes you really want to eat some donuts

5. Odd reality

So it’s unsurprising that users want more:

And as the game is only available on iOS, PC, Mac and PS4, people using other devices are calling for it to launch more widely:

Donut County is available to download now from £4.99 to £9.99 depending on the device you use.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News