Once in a while, a game comes along that captures the hearts of pretty much everyone – and in 2018, that game may well be Donut County.

Why is everyone talking about Donut County?

The puzzle game has received largely positive reviews for its simple premise, the art and a gentrification subtext.

Gamers control a black hole in the ground which goes around a town, gobbling up everything in its path. The hole starts small but gets bigger with every object you swallow, allowing it to eventually take down something as big as a house.

1. Its simple premise sets it apart from most games that tend to be complex

Just finished Donut County. An absolutely delightful game! #HaveaGarbageDay pic.twitter.com/xS4MLCGzqZ — Bryan "Have A Garbage Day" Belcher (@BryanBelcher_) September 4, 2018

I got around to playing through @donutcounty tonight. It's as much a delight as you'd expect.



Unless you don't expect it to be a delight.



In that case, you were WRONG. 🍩 pic.twitter.com/YK2S5NMhew — Andrew Weldon (@kungfusquirrel) September 4, 2018

I had so much fun playing @donutcounty! I love doughnuts, puzzles, raccoons and all the other parts of this game that make it very unique. 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 — CragMax (@CragusMaximusPM) September 4, 2018

2. The music

i'm loving the soundtracks i especially bought from the game @donutcounty — jackie's ia bc health first priority (@arcticcy) September 4, 2018

Playing @donutcounty and the bunny chapter IS MY FAVORITE SO FAR 😆

Digging the "completed" music too, I dance every time lol! — Donut Duet (@meanie_donut) September 3, 2018

3. The visuals

Played @donutcounty and it's a great game. From the art, the music, to the story it just hooks you in. Check out the trailer and if it seems like something you would like, I promise you will like it and you should pick up the game at some point. — indie insane (@Indi3Ins4ne) September 4, 2018

You need to play @donutcounty. Such a great indie. Awesome art style, fun writing, neat mechanics. Thoroughly enjoyed every minute with a big smile on my face. Buy it. pic.twitter.com/1fc8SwBzQ7 — Leels 🇨🇦 (@LeelsGames) September 3, 2018

Just started and completed @donutcounty. And... Absolutely loved it. The art style, the colours, the humour, Destroying things with a giant hole and sassy trash panda. This game has it all. Well done! pic.twitter.com/RLRHsJhaDi — Cathy Brennan (@Cathy5N) September 3, 2018

4. It makes you really want to eat some donuts

Just finished playing Donut County by @A_i and it is the CUTEST game about friendship & neighbors that I’ve ever seen. It also made me incredibly hungry for a glazed jelly donut. #DonutCounty #videogames #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/E5qfrYSGID — Jessica Chobot is so ready for autumn 🍁🍂 (@JessicaChobot) September 3, 2018

5. Odd reality

So it’s unsurprising that users want more:

why doesn’t @donutcounty have more levels or minigames :( — ♡grace♡ (@10limes) September 4, 2018

Just finished playing Donut County. Probably the most perfectly lovely gaming experience I’ve had on an iPhone, I just wish it was longer! #donutcounty — EA Hopson always has a headache (@celaphopod) September 3, 2018

And as the game is only available on iOS, PC, Mac and PS4, people using other devices are calling for it to launch more widely:

@donutcounty Please come to Switch store, this looks like so much fun — Claire (@claireasdaysky) September 3, 2018

@donutcounty please make a xbox version and please give me it first a the admim on xbox bye pic.twitter.com/1JxEWmINUh — ain legend (@AinLegend) September 3, 2018

Joining in on the ‘please consider releasing on Switch’ bandwagon! It looks to be a perfect fit 💚 — Evan Lea (@afroevan11) September 3, 2018

Donut County is available to download now from £4.99 to £9.99 depending on the device you use.

Press Association