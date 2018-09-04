Why is everyone talking about Donut County?
A simple game about a raccoon who goes around sending objects down a deep, dark hole in the ground.
Once in a while, a game comes along that captures the hearts of pretty much everyone – and in 2018, that game may well be Donut County.
The puzzle game has received largely positive reviews for its simple premise, the art and a gentrification subtext.
Gamers control a black hole in the ground which goes around a town, gobbling up everything in its path. The hole starts small but gets bigger with every object you swallow, allowing it to eventually take down something as big as a house.
So why is everyone into Donut County?
1. Its simple premise sets it apart from most games that tend to be complex
Just finished Donut County. An absolutely delightful game! #HaveaGarbageDay pic.twitter.com/xS4MLCGzqZ— Bryan "Have A Garbage Day" Belcher (@BryanBelcher_) September 4, 2018
I got around to playing through @donutcounty tonight. It's as much a delight as you'd expect.— Andrew Weldon (@kungfusquirrel) September 4, 2018
Unless you don't expect it to be a delight.
In that case, you were WRONG. 🍩 pic.twitter.com/YK2S5NMhew
I had so much fun playing @donutcounty! I love doughnuts, puzzles, raccoons and all the other parts of this game that make it very unique. 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟— CragMax (@CragusMaximusPM) September 4, 2018
2. The music
i'm loving the soundtracks i especially bought from the game @donutcounty— jackie's ia bc health first priority (@arcticcy) September 4, 2018
Playing @donutcounty and the bunny chapter IS MY FAVORITE SO FAR 😆— Donut Duet (@meanie_donut) September 3, 2018
Digging the "completed" music too, I dance every time lol!
3. The visuals
Played @donutcounty and it's a great game. From the art, the music, to the story it just hooks you in. Check out the trailer and if it seems like something you would like, I promise you will like it and you should pick up the game at some point.— indie insane (@Indi3Ins4ne) September 4, 2018
You need to play @donutcounty. Such a great indie. Awesome art style, fun writing, neat mechanics. Thoroughly enjoyed every minute with a big smile on my face. Buy it. pic.twitter.com/1fc8SwBzQ7— Leels 🇨🇦 (@LeelsGames) September 3, 2018
Just started and completed @donutcounty. And... Absolutely loved it. The art style, the colours, the humour, Destroying things with a giant hole and sassy trash panda. This game has it all. Well done! pic.twitter.com/RLRHsJhaDi— Cathy Brennan (@Cathy5N) September 3, 2018
4. It makes you really want to eat some donuts
Just finished playing Donut County by @A_i and it is the CUTEST game about friendship & neighbors that I’ve ever seen. It also made me incredibly hungry for a glazed jelly donut. #DonutCounty #videogames #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/E5qfrYSGID— Jessica Chobot is so ready for autumn 🍁🍂 (@JessicaChobot) September 3, 2018
Got @donutcounty on my mind this morning pic.twitter.com/PC8US3b9Hg— Jurge Cruz-Alvarez (@jcruzalvarez26) September 3, 2018
5. Odd reality
This level is too real man.. @donutcounty— 傘王 | TheKamenFiend (@TheComicFiend) September 4, 2018
#PS4share pic.twitter.com/ooR2wsAv9G
So, is this game about my life or...? #donutcounty pic.twitter.com/8S41cvl938— 🦇Diner Waffle🌵 (@PepperJess) September 3, 2018
So it’s unsurprising that users want more:
why doesn’t @donutcounty have more levels or minigames :(— ♡grace♡ (@10limes) September 4, 2018
Just finished playing Donut County. Probably the most perfectly lovely gaming experience I’ve had on an iPhone, I just wish it was longer! #donutcounty— EA Hopson always has a headache (@celaphopod) September 3, 2018
And as the game is only available on iOS, PC, Mac and PS4, people using other devices are calling for it to launch more widely:
@donutcounty Please come to Switch store, this looks like so much fun— Claire (@claireasdaysky) September 3, 2018
@donutcounty please make a xbox version and please give me it first a the admim on xbox bye pic.twitter.com/1JxEWmINUh— ain legend (@AinLegend) September 3, 2018
Joining in on the ‘please consider releasing on Switch’ bandwagon! It looks to be a perfect fit 💚— Evan Lea (@afroevan11) September 3, 2018
Donut County is available to download now from £4.99 to £9.99 depending on the device you use.
Press Association