Sunday 30 December 2018

Why have all Neil Etheridge’s penalty saves been so presidential this season?

The clue is in the names of the penalty takers.

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saves a penalty from Leicester City’s James Maddison (Nick Potts/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has saved three Premier League penalties so far this season, but is there a pattern to his heroic blocks?

The Bluebirds’ number one saved from the spot against Leicester City’s James Maddison to help his side clinch three vital points in the battle to avoid relegation.

And the stop prompted one Twitter user to post this absolute gem of a tweet.

Yes, it seems as though Etheridge is making penalty saves exclusively against footballers who share names with former US presidents, namely Woodrow Wilson, John F Kennedy and James Madison.

He saved from Callum Wilson on the opening day of the season, before doing the same against Newcastle’s Kenedy the week after.

The Maddison save made it three, and it’s fair to say the internet was delighted by the fact, suggesting ways for Etheridge to further the stat.

Here’s Barack Obama…

… Zachary Taylor died in office in 1850…

… and how about the first president of the United States, George Washington?

And they said politics and sport don’t mix.

Press Association

