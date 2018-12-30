Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has saved three Premier League penalties so far this season, but is there a pattern to his heroic blocks?

Why have all Neil Etheridge’s penalty saves been so presidential this season?

The Bluebirds’ number one saved from the spot against Leicester City’s James Maddison to help his side clinch three vital points in the battle to avoid relegation.

And the stop prompted one Twitter user to post this absolute gem of a tweet.

@oilysailor Neil etheridge's 3 saved penalties this season have been from players who share a name with a former US president: Wilson, Kenedy, Maddison. — Lewis Swallow (@lewis9990) December 29, 2018

Yes, it seems as though Etheridge is making penalty saves exclusively against footballers who share names with former US presidents, namely Woodrow Wilson, John F Kennedy and James Madison.

He saved from Callum Wilson on the opening day of the season, before doing the same against Newcastle’s Kenedy the week after.

The Maddison save made it three, and it’s fair to say the internet was delighted by the fact, suggesting ways for Etheridge to further the stat.

Here’s Barack Obama…

@jonnyb_01 @chriswillmot



1. Amazing stat

2. Can’t wait for him to save one against Pierre Emerick Obama-yang



*grabs coat* — Mark Weekes (@markweekes) December 30, 2018

… Zachary Taylor died in office in 1850…

Charlie Taylor won't fancy taking one for Burnley.. — Jonny (@JDsince92) December 29, 2018

… and how about the first president of the United States, George Washington?

If Sheffield United meet Cardiff in the FA Cup he could be facing Conor Washington. — PJ (@patcomey) December 30, 2018

And they said politics and sport don’t mix.

Press Association