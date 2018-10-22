If you’re confused by a proliferation of people in your life encouraging you to procure baked goods, you’re not alone.

Why everyone on your Twitter feed is saying ‘let’s get this bread’

The phrase “let’s get this bread” has been growing in prominence on Twitter for the last week or so, and it’s left some people baffled.

The term itself is nothing new – it’s just a sort of encouragement to work hard and get the rewards that the work brings.

LETS GET THIS BREAD pic.twitter.com/BU9Y68JcOa — MONO (@gucciakf) October 17, 2018

But over the last couple of weeks it has spiralled into a fully fledged meme.

Luckily for the meme-makers of the internet it’s a highly versatile phrase. For example, it can be used in restaurants.

me, impatiently waiting for my distracted waiter to return: let’s get this bread — bailey (@doyalikebaileys) October 18, 2018

It can be used by doctors.

Me: *choking on a piece of bread*

Paramedics: let’s get this bread — toast (@wiitennispro) October 13, 2018

It can be used by birds.

ducks really do get up every morning and go “let’s rise and get this bread” and attack anyone who tries to stop them. ugh what great work ethic — melina ¨̮ (@melmadara) October 12, 2018

pigeons in central park be like let’s go out and get this bread — Orion Carloto (@orionnichole) October 11, 2018

If you go to church – or chain restaurants – there’s a version for you.

me on normal days: let’s get this bread



me on sunday: let’s get this daily bread



me at olive garden: let’s get this unlimited breadstick — nat ☆ (@nataliepfowler) October 21, 2018

One for the Les Miserables fans out there.

you ever say let’s get this bread just to flex on javert — sonja (@scnjas) October 20, 2018

Of course not everybody is on board with all this bread-getting.

LMAOOOOOOO someone come get my dad pic.twitter.com/MBeo1CbgaW — English Major (@gabrielstill) October 17, 2018

So here are some alternatives for the bread sceptics.

List of friendly alternatives for "Let's get this bread":

Let's gain this grain

Let's land this loaf

Let's take this toast

Let's bag this baguette

Let's retrieve this roll

Let's cop this crust

Let's snag this sourdough

Let's yeet this yeast

Let's grab this gluten — Connor Harding (@ConnorHarding25) October 18, 2018

And if getting the bread really isn’t your thing, don’t worry. You can always just stay in bed.

let's get this bread...... in a couple minutes pic.twitter.com/pwaRQQKXLj — decadente flikker 🤠 🏳️‍🌈 (@afgewacht) October 22, 2018

Let’s get this bed.

Me going to bed every night knowing I did the bare minimum, did not secure even the slightest bag, and neglected to get even a tiny end-piece of this bread. pic.twitter.com/eKJOXX6Cx4 — Juan-ted House 🍂🏚🕸 (@_pachecoJA) October 15, 2018

