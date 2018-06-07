News And Finally

Thursday 7 June 2018

Why dogs eating watermelon are the latest trend to take over the internet

An adorable viral sensation is changing the way we think about dogs and watermelon – kinda.

Dogs and the way they consume watermelon are taking the internet by storm.(@amandacruz4595 and @KikiPugUK/ Twitter and joeylegolden/Instagram)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Dogs eating watermelon is a viral trend of cuteness and oddity in equal measure.

The sensation began when Twitter user @JenelleBnstr shared a video of her dog, you guessed it, eating a watermelon – but it’s the delicate and anthropomorphic manner in which the pooch eats the fruit that makes it such a compelling watch.

That adorable video has been shared over 125,000 times on Twitter, with people noting the way the dog carefully avoids eating the rind and leaves human-like teeth marks in the melon.

Naturally though, other dog owners wanted to share how their dogs do it – here are the results, illustrated in 10 more ways dogs eat watermelon.

1. The puppy tug of war

2. The ‘too small for a big slice’ method

3. The ‘showing up the cat’ technique

4. The noisy snuffler

Make sure you have the sound on for this one.

5. The slobbery slurper

6. Lick first, bite later

7. The attack from below

8. The jumping hunting dog

9. The golden effort

10. The ‘all about the taking part’

