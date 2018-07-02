Blue and grey are the colours we usually expect to see in the sky, but as July rolled around San Francisco experienced something a little different.

Why did the sky over San Francisco look like it had an Instagram filter on it?

The sky instead appeared to have something of a sepia tone, prompting those in attendance to take photos of the city looking as if someone had put an Instagram filter over the top of it.

The sky over San Francisco today from the Yolo County Fire.#countyfire pic.twitter.com/auVcITZomW — William Chamberlain (@chamberlainwill) July 1, 2018

San Francisco sky is bizarre right now. Rayleigh scattering through this cloud is depleting all the blues and leaving us with a sepia sky. pic.twitter.com/weUDCkulsN — Rick Zuzow (@RickZuzow) July 1, 2018

The images were indeed without filter, giving them a nostalgic vibe usually reserved for album cover artwork.

Reports say that smoke and ash from wildfires in counties north of the city were the reason for the phenomenon, colouring the sky and showering some areas with ash.

Advisory: San Francisco Air Quality is Yellow due to fires in the Lake and Yolo counties. People with heart/lung disease, older adults, and children should consider reducing prolonged/heavy exertion. #sf pic.twitter.com/QrrmaIAhSD — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) July 1, 2018

So while the sky may look pretty, it could actually be dangerous.

That didn’t seem to be a concern of music artist Dua Lipa however.

The San Francisco sky was insane today!! This has no filter on it!! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/LweoAPEt6v — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 2, 2018

There’s your next album cover.

Press Association