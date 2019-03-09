Social media users appear to have discovered a different way of eating pineapple, inspiring others to give it a try.

Why are people all over the world pulling pineapples apart on social media?

The method, which has turned into something of a social media phenomenon, involves peeling pieces away from the core of the fruit rather than cutting it up with a knife.

Termed the #pineapplehack, some videos have received millions of views as well as thousands of retweets.

Tried out the #pineapplehack for myself and can confirm that it works, but you need quite a ripe pineapple, and consider rolling it across the bench first to loosen the fibres. 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YgdC3v5GRR — Alice Zaslavsky (@aliceinframes) March 9, 2019

“It’s pretty messy, and you do need to find the pineapple with the perfect ripeness to make the hack work,” ABC culinary correspondent Alice Zaslavsky, 33, told the Press Association.

“You can check a pineapple’s ripe by whether it smells sweet and if the top feels like it’ll twist off easily.”

The pineapple thing works!!!! Turns out you have to core it first though (lmao oops) pic.twitter.com/6ehmcqvxeF — 👁👽 gawdess 👽👁 (@mferg__) March 6, 2019

As Alice mentioned, not every pineapple is ready to be torn apart.

“I think my pineapple is broken lol,” one Twitter user joked.

This is me attempting the pineapple thing 😂 I think my pineapple is broken lol pic.twitter.com/n32RYQycYL — That Guy Alf(TGA)🇿🇲 (@AMChonganya) March 6, 2019

“If you do want to try it at home, you might need to roll the pineapple across the bench a few times to help loosen the fibres,” said Alice.

“Don’t be perturbed if it refuses to budge – some varieties are definitely more amenable to this than others.”

