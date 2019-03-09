News And Finally

Saturday 9 March 2019

Why are people all over the world pulling pineapples apart on social media?

An alternative way of preparing the fruit for eating is being tried and tested.

Slices of pineapple on a work surface (Oleksii Polishchuk/Getty Images)
Slices of pineapple on a work surface (Oleksii Polishchuk/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Social media users appear to have discovered a different way of eating pineapple, inspiring others to give it a try.

The method, which has turned into something of a social media phenomenon, involves peeling pieces away from the core of the fruit rather than cutting it up with a knife.

Termed the #pineapplehack, some videos have received millions of views as well as thousands of retweets.

“It’s pretty messy, and you do need to find the pineapple with the perfect ripeness to make the hack work,” ABC culinary correspondent Alice Zaslavsky, 33, told the Press Association.

“You can check a pineapple’s ripe by whether it smells sweet and if the top feels like it’ll twist off easily.”

As Alice mentioned, not every pineapple is ready to be torn apart.

“I think my pineapple is broken lol,” one Twitter user joked.

“If you do want to try it at home, you might need to roll the pineapple across the bench a few times to help loosen the fibres,” said Alice.

“Don’t be perturbed if it refuses to budge – some varieties are definitely more amenable to this than others.”

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News