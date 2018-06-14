Why a coffee shop customer did a double take on seeing another diner’s outfit
The woman was accidentally wearing perfect camouflage…
A coffee shop customer did a double take when they spotted a woman who more than fitted in with the surroundings.
The other customer matched the design of the cafe’s chairs so well she was almost camouflaged.
Reddit user EZ noticed the scene when eating lunch in Israel.
“The Reddit part of my brain is always looking for material (for Reddit),” EZ told Press Association.
“This woman was sitting across from me and there was something off about it. I couldn’t understand for a second why is her body chair-shaped or where is the chair she is sitting on…”
