Whisky fans force road closure in scrum for rare bottles

Police were forced to close a road after an influx of whisky collectors headed to a distillery desperate to get their hands on a limited edition bottle.

AA traffic reports for the area around the Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie, Moray, said around 300 cars were in the area on Tuesday morning.

Fans travelled from around the UK and were said to have camped overnight in some cases to try and snap up a bottle of the limited edition Macallan Genesis, on sale at 10am.

Police closed a section of the B9102 as cars were parked on verges and began to block the road.

A section of the B9102 has been closed at the #Macallan Distillery, Craigellachie at the junction of the A941 in the East to Braehead and Overton Cottage in the West. The public are urged to drive carefully and be patient. Updates to follow. #policescotland #keepingpeoplesafe — MorayPolice (@MorayPolice) August 14, 2018

Motorists tweeted their anger at the organisational problems, posting photos of the make-shift car park.

Well that was fun trying to get to Macallan pic.twitter.com/6dByNs0F07 — Stew McIntyre (@MaltMentalist) August 14, 2018

The road re-opened shortly before 10am but whisky fans continued to voice their anger online.

Dear @The_Macallan, I wonder the environmental impact of the hundreds of vehicles driven cumulative tens-of-thousands of miles only to be turned away from your gates emptyhanded. Irresponsible! #BadManagement #PRdisaster #Whisky #Fail Sincerely, a former customer! — Stuart Campbell (@_StuartC_) August 14, 2018

Bar owners in Drumnadrochit near Loch Ness who successfully secured a bottle joked about the bizarre situation, saying it had riot shields at the ready.

That’s the Macallan open and ready for pouring, our doors will be opening at 12.30. We have our riot gear at the ready. pic.twitter.com/MMy3v6dAdR — Jon Beach (@maltwhiskybar) August 14, 2018

A spokeswoman for the distillery said procedures would be reviewed, adding: “We recognise that due to the demand and limited availability some of our customers may be disappointed not to have been successful in purchasing one.

“Whilst every effort was made to communicate to our customers that there would be no access to the site prior to 9.30am on 14 August, a number of people hoping to secure one of these limited bottles gathered at the gates causing a local road to become blocked.

“After we contacted local police to help minimise any disruption, the road was swiftly cleared and sales got underway at the distillery when it opened at 10am.

“We are grateful to Moray Police for their assistance and in light of the issues, we are reviewing our procedures.”

Press Association