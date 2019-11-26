Which Thanksgiving turkey will earn a presidential pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

Which turkey will Trump pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

The White House is sponsoring an online contest to help US president Donald Trump as he contemplates his role in the 30-year-old tradition of sparing the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Bread or Butter? — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2019

According to the White House, Bread is a 45lb turkey who likes a cherry-flavoured soft drink called Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball.

Butter weighs 47lb and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching Nascar.

Bread and Butter relax in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Mr Trump will name the bird he will pardon on Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

Afterwards, he will fly to Florida for a campaign rally and to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

President George HW Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50lb ird.

PA Media