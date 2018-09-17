We all have at least one go-to hangover cure that is used when we’re feeling less-than-perky.

Which of these recommended hangover cures would you try?

From junk food to green juice, people have been taking to Twitter to discuss their favourite cures that lift them out of their headachey state.

Here are the strangest cures that people recommend.

1. Work it off.

The gym is the best hangover cure — Anton (@Air_Warhol) September 15, 2018

2. This person uses orange juice to pep them up.

No greater hangover cure on this planet than a tall & cold glass of orange juice — KieranVeillard (@KieranV98) September 14, 2018

3. Try this concoction as needed.

coconut water with pineapple. i swear by it — Amanda Marie (@amndctcher) September 16, 2018

4. Adding alcohol to your hangover cure is not recommended.

A giant green smoothie is my go to hangover cure so tonight I used it as a mixer. I’m buzzed and feel awful. Science is hard. — moonlight halo films (@moonlighthalo) September 16, 2018

5. You could try this amazing bagel?

My favorite hangover cure is an everything bagel with cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and bacon. In my home it is called The Concoction. — Jillian Jorgensen (@Jill_Jorgensen) September 10, 2018

6. Cheese is necessary on a hangover.

the one true best hangover cure is an enormous quesadilla and a Coke. ideally a big cold bottle of Mexican Coke. this is fact — bubble tea lord (@jaggedlittlehil) September 11, 2018

7. The Scots have it right.

Everyone in Scotland knows that this is all you need to cure a hangover! pic.twitter.com/HfoSMpCAL8 — Calum Fraser (@hairycodemonkey) September 16, 2018

8. Hot wings are the way to go.

Sitting here drinking ice cold water eating hot wings definitely the best Hangover cure — John McClure (@JohnJoseph_97) September 13, 2018

9. Yakult cures all.

The Ultimate hangover cure?



"Well, a wee Yakult before bed to try to combat that ravenous plague of alcohol." — Andrew (@AndrewK77623875) September 15, 2018

10. Lastly, this amazing answer.

Best hangover cure? — David Gogo (@DavidGogoBlues) September 15, 2018

Press Association