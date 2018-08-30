News And Finally

Thursday 30 August 2018

Which of these ‘golden ages’ will define the era we live in right now?

There are plenty to choose from, it seems.

Gold (Rost-9D/Getty Images)

By Max McLean, Press Association

You’ll be familiar with the ages of bronze, stone and iron, but aside from precious metals and the like, what will the present day be remembered for?

That’s the question Reddit user Ozzey-Christ posed when they asked: “What is it that we are living in the ‘golden age’ of?”

From board games to Moore’s Law, here are nine things everyone might look back on in 1,000 years’ time.

1. Information

“Access to information” – ConfidentCommunity

Information GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Yoga

Comment from discussion Theguywhoalwaysdies’s comment from discussion "What is it that we are living in the “golden age” of?".

3. Sitcoms

“The serialised sitcom. It used to be that sitcoms were a thing you could dip in and out of an episode at a time, but more and more sitcoms are leaning into the idea that they can tell a complete narrative (see: You’re the Worst, The Good Place, Atlanta, Bojack Horseman…). The results are sitcoms with a lot of depth to them that you didn’t see quite so often before.” – Portarossa

Donald Glover Atlanta GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. We’ve moved on from Monopoly

Comment from discussion TheWorzardOfIz’s comment from discussion "What is it that we are living in the “golden age” of?".

5. Podcasts

“D and D. Podcasts. And most of all: D and D Podcasts” – talyen42

Jessica Williams Dancing GIF by 2 Dope Queens Podcast - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Music

Comment from discussion coconutjuices’s comment from discussion "What is it that we are living in the “golden age” of?".

7. Obviously

“Memes” – DarthFikus

Black Think About It GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Moore’s Law

Comment from discussion bowsmountainer’s comment from discussion "What is it that we are living in the “golden age” of?".

9. And finally…

“Golden ages” – Orichalcon

Rich Make It Rain GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

