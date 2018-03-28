News And Finally

Thursday 29 March 2018

Which of the friends from Friends would have voted for Donald Trump?

Twitter has had its say on the gang’s political leanings.

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Friends may have broadcast its final episode in 2004, but it’s still got people talking.

The latest discussion surrounds the friends’ political leanings, after Twitter user David Mack asked – which one of them would have voted for Donald Trump?

Working out how the friends would have voted in the 2016 US election is an intriguing debate, and it has blown up with attention on the social media site.

Mack suggests it’s Matt Le Blanc’s character Joey who would have voted for the current US president, but that he could see Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel voting for Trump’s daughter Ivanka if the opportunity arose.

01X10 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

But others passionately disagree, suggesting it could be Chandler, played by Matthew Perry, or Phoebe, Lisa Kudrow, who opted for the Republican – taking a sharp leap to the right after initially supporting Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Some have offered a rundown of the entire gang.

While others have even suggested none of them voted at all.

It’s a debate that may well rage on – but certainly an enjoyable one.

Friends Tv Applause GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Now where’s David Schwimmer when you need him for an interview…

Press Association

