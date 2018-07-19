News And Finally

Thursday 19 July 2018

Which animal would you have as your pal if they suddenly had human intelligence?

Just like your very own Disney film.

Yasmina, a female red panda, eyes up an ice block with frozen fruits inside, at Dublin Zoo as temperatures continue to soar – (Brian Lawless/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Pets are great, there’s no question about that, but imagine if you could communicate with them on a human level.

Such dreams of animal companionship were discussed on Reddit, with users of the website sharing the animal they would most value as a personal pal, a creature “that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it”, thanks to a question from inormallylurk42345.

Here are 12 of the best, from fly to elephant, crow to cat.

1. Megalodon

“megalodon so i can roam the seas and become ocean king or whatever my destiny is” – ACGT030188

Frighten Discovery Channel GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Red panda

Comment from discussion 1n1billionAZNsay’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?".

3. Elephant

“An elephant. I feel like it’d be nice company.” – BaconCharizard

Bbc One Elephant GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Bear

Comment from discussion SlothyTheSloth’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?".

5. Crow

“One crow, he’d quickly take over the crow world and do my bidding.” – lunos7

Bbc Crow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. House cat

Comment from discussion DrunkenOni’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?".

7. An insect

“Maybe a Queen Bee or Queen Ant or some other insect with a hive mentality. Take over other hives and eventually the world.” – scoyne15

Stinging The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Dragon

Comment from discussion scatteredloops’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?".

9. Velociraptor

“A velociraptor, because IRL Philosoraptor.” – nolo_me

Chris Pratt Velociraptor GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Orca

Comment from discussion Gantai9248’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?".

11. Housefly

“A housefly or mosquito, I’ll be a champion at poker.” – Kash_Rhal

Homer Simpson Fly GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Gorilla

Comment from discussion rosmarienus’s comment from discussion "You can choose one animal, alive or extinct, that becomes your loyal companion with human intelligence and only you can communicate with it. Which animal do you choose and why?".

