Monday 28 January 2019

‘When you stub your toe’: WWE’s Brock Lesnar becomes red-faced meme

The former UFC star was one of the highlights at the Royal Rumble in Arizona, US.

(WWE)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Wrestler Brock Lesnar has become a hilarious new meme, after a dramatic evening at WWE’s Royal Rumble.

The 41-year-old former UFC star defended his Universal title in the event at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, but, from the strained look on his face, challenger Finn Balor didn’t make it easy for him.

Balor went on to tap out and concede the match, but not before Twitter users put the image of Lesnar’s face to good use.

Here are the best interpretations people have come up with for what the image illustrates.

1. Pain

2. Fear

3. Excitement

4. Shock

5. Boredom

6. Inspiration

7. Horror

8. Disappointment

9. Stress

Elsewhere in the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey retained her Raw women’s championship with victory by submission over Sasha Banks, while Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins each earned the opportunity of championship contests at WrestleMania with wins.

Press Association

