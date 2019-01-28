Wrestler Brock Lesnar has become a hilarious new meme, after a dramatic evening at WWE’s Royal Rumble.

‘When you stub your toe’: WWE’s Brock Lesnar becomes red-faced meme

The 41-year-old former UFC star defended his Universal title in the event at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, but, from the strained look on his face, challenger Finn Balor didn’t make it easy for him.

The greatest pro wrestling gif in the history of gifs, courtesy of Brock Lesnar. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/B2f4FRiJDj — R.Dream (@WWERDream) January 28, 2019

Balor went on to tap out and concede the match, but not before Twitter users put the image of Lesnar’s face to good use.

Here are the best interpretations people have come up with for what the image illustrates.

1. Pain

When you hit just your pinky toe against a nightstand in the dark.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/GCByaCHRAu — ColonelFancy (@ColonelFancy) January 28, 2019

2. Fear

When you try to sneak food at 2 am then all of a sudden hear your mom walking downstairs.....#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Uk6wmGwafS — Elijah Carey (@Elijahcarey98) January 28, 2019

3. Excitement

when mom says the pizza rolls are ready. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ma2uNc5ebG — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) January 28, 2019

4. Shock

When your boss comes into your cube and you’re on YouTube #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Mfg2JiwwzY — Pat Bowlby (@producepat) January 28, 2019

5. Boredom

When the #RoyalRumble is going over five hours pic.twitter.com/oWp46ihq9K — Shawn Garrett (@ShawnGarrett) January 28, 2019

6. Inspiration

My Drawing of Brock lesnar pic.twitter.com/7ML5kMnc62 — Famous Artist (@ilyassking1) January 28, 2019

7. Horror

When you forget to take out the frozen chicken and mom sends you the "omw" text. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/toDEOhFYNe — Maverik (@OjedaE07) January 28, 2019

8. Disappointment

9. Stress

When you realize tomorrow is Monday #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nxvrGUnRAk — Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) January 28, 2019

Elsewhere in the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey retained her Raw women’s championship with victory by submission over Sasha Banks, while Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins each earned the opportunity of championship contests at WrestleMania with wins.

Press Association