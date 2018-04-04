‘When a banger comes on in the club’: Prince Harry becomes a musical meme

Using footage from a famous TV clip from a few years ago when Harry ran to a helicopter mid-interview. the formula of the meme is pretty simple.

When an absolute banger comes on at the club [UK edition] pic.twitter.com/XhcXdIamsb — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 1, 2018

When you hear a tune you love come on in the club, you run to it.

Here are eight more songs Harry’s apparently been overhearing.