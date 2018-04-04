News And Finally

Thursday 5 April 2018

‘When a banger comes on in the club’: Prince Harry becomes a musical meme

What has Harry been listening to?

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

The royal family represents the country in a number of elegant and inspiring ways, and the latest way in which Prince Harry is doing so is perhaps the noblest of all, he has become a meme.

Using footage from a famous TV clip from a few years ago when Harry ran to a helicopter mid-interview. the formula of the meme is pretty simple.

When you hear a tune you love come on in the club, you run to it.

Here are eight more songs Harry’s apparently been overhearing.

1. Back That Ass Up, by Juvenile

2. Formation, by Beyonce

3. Daddy Yankee, by Gasolina

4. The Champions League theme, as Cristiano Ronaldo

5. You’ll Never Walk Alone, by Gerry and the Pacemakers

6. Mr Brightside, by the Killers

7. The Yodelling Walmart Kid, from that viral video


If you don’t know the video, click here.

8. The Yodelling Walmart Kid remix

