‘When a banger comes on in the club’: Prince Harry becomes a musical meme
What has Harry been listening to?
The royal family represents the country in a number of elegant and inspiring ways, and the latest way in which Prince Harry is doing so is perhaps the noblest of all, he has become a meme.
Using footage from a famous TV clip from a few years ago when Harry ran to a helicopter mid-interview. the formula of the meme is pretty simple.
When an absolute banger comes on at the club [UK edition] pic.twitter.com/XhcXdIamsb— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 1, 2018
When you hear a tune you love come on in the club, you run to it.
Here are eight more songs Harry’s apparently been overhearing.
1. Back That Ass Up, by Juvenile
when back that ass up comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/HBrmPsslIQ— Diddy, flummoxed by a dollar in his possession (@aDopamineFiend) April 1, 2018
2. Formation, by Beyonce
When you in the club chilling & Formation come on pic.twitter.com/Av0QBWgPFN— 〽️ (@xxMERE) April 1, 2018
3. Daddy Yankee, by Gasolina
When Gasolina comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/7E8mzcXSPM— Mvnny Yankee🎧 (@iAmMvnny) April 1, 2018
4. The Champions League theme, as Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo when he hears the CL anthem come on~ pic.twitter.com/4t7eJSC3JA— Sully (@SKMadrid19) April 3, 2018
5. You’ll Never Walk Alone, by Gerry and the Pacemakers
When #YNWA comes on at Anfield but you’re still in line for a scouse & pint #LFC pic.twitter.com/GHOsLBqVJR— Saf Hossain (@SafHoss) April 4, 2018
6. Mr Brightside, by the Killers
When Mr. Brightside comes on in the club.... pic.twitter.com/49w7aNXnuq— David Boynes (@The_Boynes) April 4, 2018
7. The Yodelling Walmart Kid, from that viral video
me when im at walmart and hear the yodeling boy start singing from the other side of the store pic.twitter.com/GGMagGEFlF— april (@aprillambcrt) April 2, 2018
If you don’t know the video, click here.
8. The Yodelling Walmart Kid remix
When youre in the club and they start playing the Yodeling Walmart Kid remix@Remixgodsuede @ColeyMick @TylerIAm pic.twitter.com/DSQyKRdBrX— French Mike (@MichaelRapapwa) April 2, 2018
Press Association