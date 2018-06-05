What’s the one thing people always say when they find out what your job is?

It seems that for a lot of workers – from DJs and actors to writers and scientists – there’s a certain patter which always occurs.

Now, a whole load of people are detailing their interactions on Twitter, with each tweet leading to a similar tale.

The DJ

"What do you do?"

"I'm a DJ."

"What kind of music do you play?"

"It depen..."

"I bet you play loads of Drake, don't you? He's brilliant isn't he?"

"Actually..."

"I've always thought I could do be a DJ - looks like fun."

"Oh, it is."

"Can't be that hard. Could you teach me?" https://t.co/fCEwxkN0p9 — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) June 5, 2018

The actor

“What do you do?"

"I'm an actor."

"Oh, have I seen you in anything?”

“I don’t know, have you? https://t.co/038dnLz4gs — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) June 5, 2018

The writer

'What do you do?'

'I'm a writer.'

'Oh, wow, I've always wanted to write. I think I'd be really good at it. I've got a million stories. I'm sure you could use one of them. Let me tell you about the time I got stuck in a lift. When I have the time to write that's definitely the...' https://t.co/jt4laCxPGk — Judith Flanders (@JudithFlanders) June 5, 2018

The book editor

“What do you do?"

"I'm in book publishing."

"Oh great, have you ever thought about giving people the ebook for free when they buy the physical book? You should do that. Also books are too expensive so I only shop on amazon." https://t.co/W5p272XDNT — Emily Hughes 🦔 (@emilyhughes) June 4, 2018

A crime reporter

"What do you do?"

"I'm a crime reporter."

"Oh great, I'm going to talk nonstop for the next two hours about noir movies you should watch in order to be a better reporters and assume you haven't seen any of them" https://t.co/CImqOqYGmA — EK (@EllenKilloran) June 4, 2018

The film critic

“What do you do?”

“I’m a film critic.”

“Oh, THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION is the best movie of all time” https://t.co/GcopYwknlk — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) June 4, 2018

The theologian

“What do you do?”

“I’m a theologian.”

“Oh. LET ME TELL YOU WHY RELIGION IS A LIE AND DUMB” https://t.co/74PzayTqZv — Tara Isabella Burton (@NotoriousTIB) June 4, 2018

The academic: religious studies

"What do you do?"



"I'm an academic. Religious Studies."



"Oh. So which religion is the best?" https://t.co/zRkzMI4g1Y — Joel Bordeaux 🌹 (@JoelBordeaux) June 4, 2018

The sociologist

“What do you do?”



“I’m a sociologist.”



“Analyze me! Analyze me!” https://t.co/Lr0B81XkeQ — Rick Moore (@prairiedogking) June 4, 2018

The psychologist

“What do you do?“



“I’m a psychology professor“



“Oh, so you can like, read minds and stuff“



“No, not really, I am mostly a researcher.“



“Oh, so what do you research?“



“Pornograph…. You know what, yes, yes I do read minds. Let’s talk about that.“ https://t.co/3XwY8MVZGo — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑 𝙶𝚛𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚜 (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) June 3, 2018

and … Walter White

"What do you do?"



"Chemistry"



"Really? What kind of chemistry?"



"Organic synthesis"



"Oh, what's that?"



"It's making new molecules that are mostly made of carbon"



"Uhhh, what?"



"Drugs - I make drugs. I live in a RV. I am Walter White" — Chemjobber (@Chemjobber) June 1, 2018

