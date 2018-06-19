What’s Juneteenth and how has it been celebrated online?

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is the day in 1865 when slavery was abolished in Texas – two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

On the day itself, union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived into Galveston, Texas to announce the end of the civil war and that the state’s 250,000 slave were officially free.

#OTD in 1865, enslaved African Americans were notified of their freedom by Union troops in Galveston Bay, TX. Known as #Juneteenth, this day is widely celebrated as the end of chattel slavery in the U.S. Learn more: https://t.co/nEPJrDMRXU #APeoplesJourney #ANationsStory pic.twitter.com/YY2yiG8Lzs — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) June 19, 2018

With the end of slavery came new challenges. The period after emancipation, known as Reconstruction, saw families struggling to reunite, create communities with schooling, seek reparations and become involved with local and national politics.