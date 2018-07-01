Russia have progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in a 4-3 penalties victory over Spain.

Russia have progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in a 4-3 penalties victory over Spain.

What would Russia’s victory look like if it was told through gifs?

The game was cagey and slow, leaving some fans to complain of boredom. To liven it up, they took to social media to share their frustration.

Here’s how the game went, in gif form.

Kickoff

It’s all or nothing for both nations.

Own goal from Russia in the 10th minute gives Spain an early lead

Ignashevish bowls over Ramos in the box and loses control of his feet. In goes the goal from the back of his heel. Spain 1 – Russia 0.

The World Cup festival of own goals continues. Sergei Ignashevich has put in his own net for Russia. 1-0 Spain #RUSESP pic.twitter.com/x6oSKdRg0s — Racing Post Sport (@RacingPostSport) July 1, 2018

Spain dominates possession, but neither team manages to set the crowd at home alight.

Realizing what a patient person I am ...#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/KN8Y4flUCx — ZhangPD (@yixings3rdchild) July 1, 2018

The boredom is punctuated with a penalty to Russia for Pique’s handling of the ball.

Russia made good on the opportunity, drawing equal in the 41st minute.

Half time comes and goes, and fans begin to express boredom again.

The next 45 minutes can only be described as a particular form of purgatory for football fans. No goals, but everything on the line for the teams involved.

The only thing of note is a booking for Golovin for a tackle from behind on Alba.

At full time, neither teams have pulled ahead, signalling 30 minutes of extra time.

You mean 90 minutes of boring football wasn’t enough and now I have to put up with another 30 minutes? #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/dpJzFQANFD — Sham Easu (@Psychedelicorn) July 1, 2018

Boring af pls go to penalties already #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/h83KQ30hMb — Kevin Schmidt (@erdnuss4) July 1, 2018

Goals still failed to materialise despite both team bringing on their fourth subs, allowed under new rules.

Like buses, fans waited for goals to come, then a penalty shoot-out ensured they would be seeing some. Fans were on tenterhooks.

First penalty shootout of the tournament & I'm like #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/bewfpTFEVi — Rãhul (@iRahulReddy) July 1, 2018

#ESPRUS these penalties will be the death of me. pic.twitter.com/XqfyLGSTvf — Moníca (@monicab5816) July 1, 2018

Spain win the toss and Iniesta slots the first goal home.

Smolov, Pique and Iganshevich all do their duty, bringing the score to 2-2.

Then comes disaster for Spain’s Koke, as Akinfeev manages a master save.

Golovin, Ramos and Chryshev all score. 4-3.

Last chance for Spain with Aspas, who is foiled by an incredible save by Akinfeev’s feet.

Akinfeev in the locker room pic.twitter.com/Ja48V7K0xB — d ✷ (@takeyouxhome) July 1, 2018

Cue hero-worship of the Russian goalkeeper as the hosts progress to the next stage of the World Cup.

It was over. 3-4 to Russia on penalties.

This really is the greatest World Cup of all time.



No one has a clue wtf is going to happen and it’s amazing#worldcup #esp #rus #esprus pic.twitter.com/2sVcKeWzGd — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) July 1, 2018

Press Association