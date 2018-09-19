News And Finally

Wednesday 19 September 2018

What would people watch on YouTube if all of human history had been filmed?

You’d just leave autoplay on forever, wouldn’t you?

Someone on YouTube on a laptop – (John Stillwell/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

YouTube does a great job of filling boring moments with sensational videos, but what would you want to watch if everything that had ever happened was on film?

That’s what Reddit user theposterofposters wanted to know when they asked: “If every single thing in human history had been recorded and put on YouTube, what would you watch first?”

From man discovering fire to learning the truth behind mysteries, here are some of the most popular answers.

1. Epic fails

Mess Fail GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. The odds

3. Parrot

Parrot GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. It depends

5. Horse, fire, popcorn

Ok Go Popcorn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Meta

7. Mysteries

Egypt Pyramids GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. More mysteries

9. Natural disasters

Lava Flowing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. History in the making

11. Wrestling

