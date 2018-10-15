Back in the 1990s in Chicago, the words Smashing Pumpkins meant only one thing.

Back in the 1990s in Chicago, the words Smashing Pumpkins meant only one thing.

What links this 90s alt-rock band and an eastern black rhino?

But while the Illinois alt-rock band, famous for songs like Tonight Tonight and 1979, are enjoying a second wind in 2018, the people of Chicago may be starting to associate the phrase with actual pumpkins.

That’s because of videos like this one, released by the city’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

The Smashing Pumpkins got their start right here in Chicago. Endagnered eastern black rhino Maku is keeping the legacy alive with special pumpkin enrichment. Posted by Lincoln Park Zoo on Monday, October 15, 2018

The clip shows Maku, the zoo’s resident eastern black rhino, quite literally smashing a pumpkin.

Billy Corgan would be proud.

The idea of getting zoo animals to smash up pumpkins isn’t a new one: Detroit Zoo makes an annual event of it in the run-up to Halloween, with everything from grizzly bears to chimpanzees getting involved.

The grizzly bears had a smashing good time today as they played with and tore apart their Halloween goodies during our annual Smashing Pumpkins event. Join us when we do it again on Saturday, October 20. Posted by Detroit Zoo on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Watch as the chimpanzees discover their seasonal goodies – including pumpkins, gourds and cornstalks – during today’s Smashing Pumpkins event! Join us when we do it again on Saturday, October 20. Posted by Detroit Zoo on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Should watching a plethora of animals smash up the spookiest of the squashes be your cup of tea, get yourself to Detroit Zoo on Saturday when they’ll be doing it all again.

Press Association