What is your child texting about? 10 re-imaginings of classic modern acronyms
‘LMAO: love me an olive’.
The abbreviations of text conversation can seem like nonsense to older generations, so it was only a matter of time until they were made into something even more baffling – a meme.
In an intoxicating cocktail of 21st century language, the Twitter trend sees users re-imagining the meanings of acronyms such as “LOL” and “TTYL” for specific topics ranging from politics to Pokemon.
So, what’s your child texting about? You’ll probably be more confused than ever after this.
1. Classical Greek literature
Is your child texting about Classical Greek Literature?— MechaBonaldMkV🇻🇦🐋 (@IgnatiusUnderh2) January 30, 2018
WTF: Where's The Fleece?
GTFO: Going To Find Odysseus
ROTFL: Returning Odysseus Trounces Fleeing Lechers
JFC: Jocasta Fumbles Child-rearing
LMAO: Listen to My Ancient Oracle
STFU: Sending The Furies from the Underworld
2. Olive Garden
Is your child texting about @olivegarden? Here’s a quick guide to find out:— jillian dradzynski (@jillianallyce) January 22, 2018
OG: Olive Garden
LMAO: love me an olive
LOL: lots of lasagna
ROFL: ravioli or flavorful linguine
BRB: breadsticks rock, bro
WTF: where’s the fettuccine
STFU: some tiramisu for us
3. US Congress
Is your child texting about Congress?— Amelia Frappolli (@AmeliaFrappolli) January 29, 2018
BRB - Budget resolution brouhaha
WTF - Well, they filibustered
TTYL - Talk to your legislator
LMAO - Long markup, amendments offered
OFC - Often files cloture
4. Transformers
Is your child texting about Transformers? Here's what their texts really mean:— Graham Thomson (@grhmthmsn) January 23, 2018
WTF: wow, trans formers!
LMAO: leaders: megatron and optimus
BRB: bumblebee rarely breaks
TFW: thundercracker fractures windows
ROFL: ravage often feels lonely
STFU: sometimes they fight unicron
5. The Lord of the Rings
is your child texting about Lord of the Rings?— Zach Freshley (@Z_Fresh7) January 29, 2018
LOL: Love Our Legolas
SMH: Shadowfax My Homie
GTFO: Going To Fight Orcs
LMAO: Let's Meet Aragorn, Okay
WTF: We Thank Faramir
TTYS: Treebeard Takes You Slowly
6. Intersectional feminism
Is your child texting about intersectional feminism?— Sasha Costanza-Chock (@schock) January 29, 2018
lol: liberating ourselves locally
tbh: talking bout heteropatriarchy
btw: be truly woke
tbt: trust black transwomen
smh: straight male hegemony
lmao: learn, mobilize, and organize
idc: immigrants dismantling colonialism
7. Charles Dickens
is your child texting about Charles Dickens— the library haunter 🦉 (@SketchesbyBoze) January 29, 2018
WTF: Worse Than Fagin
OMFG: Old Marley’s a Freaky Ghost
GTFO: Give That Food to Oliver!
IMHO: Is Miss Havisham Okay
LMAO: Love to Mistreat An Orphan! 😂
SMDH: Stop the Madame DeFarge Horror
TTYL: Tiny Tim, You’ll Live!
8. That Tide Pod trend
Is your child texting about tide pods? Know the signs:— Jenn McAllister (@jennmcallister) January 30, 2018
WYD: Where’s Your Detergent
WTF: Want Tide Fast
LOL: Load Of Laundry
PPL: Pod Party Later
ETA: Eat Tide Always
SMD: Share My Detergent
TTYL: Turnt on Tide YoLo
9. Pokemon
Is your child texting about Pokemon? Find out:— Smosh (@smosh) January 30, 2018
WTF: Water Types Fierce
ROFL: Rayquaza Officially Favorite Legendary
STFU: Snorlax's Too Fat Usually
TBH: Taught Blastoise HydroPump
BTW: Brock the Womanizer
GTG: Gyarados the GOAT
PFTMID: Prepare For Trouble, Make It Double
10. Linguistics
Is your child texting about linguistics?— Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) January 30, 2018
LOL: Language Or Life
OMG: Okay More Grammar
WTF: Whisper That Fricative
FFS: Fun, Fun Syntax
LMAO: Language Makes Arrival Outstanding
BTW: But That Whorfianism
Press Association