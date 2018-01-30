News And Finally

Tuesday 30 January 2018

What is your child texting about? 10 re-imaginings of classic modern acronyms

‘LMAO: love me an olive’.

Twitter users are re-imagining the meanings of acronyms (Giulio Fornasar/Getty Images)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

The abbreviations of text conversation can seem like nonsense to older generations, so it was only a matter of time until they were made into something even more baffling – a meme.

In an intoxicating cocktail of 21st century language, the Twitter trend sees users re-imagining the meanings of acronyms such as “LOL” and “TTYL” for specific topics ranging from politics to Pokemon.

So, what’s your child texting about? You’ll probably be more confused than ever after this.

1. Classical Greek literature

2. Olive Garden

3. US Congress

4. Transformers

5. The Lord of the Rings

6. Intersectional feminism

7. Charles Dickens

8. That Tide Pod trend

9. Pokemon

10. Linguistics

Press Association

