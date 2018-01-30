What is your child texting about? 10 re-imaginings of classic modern acronyms

In an intoxicating cocktail of 21st century language, the Twitter trend sees users re-imagining the meanings of acronyms such as “LOL” and “TTYL” for specific topics ranging from politics to Pokemon.

So, what’s your child texting about? You’ll probably be more confused than ever after this.

1. Classical Greek literature

Is your child texting about Classical Greek Literature?

WTF: Where's The Fleece?

GTFO: Going To Find Odysseus

ROTFL: Returning Odysseus Trounces Fleeing Lechers

JFC: Jocasta Fumbles Child-rearing

LMAO: Listen to My Ancient Oracle

STFU: Sending The Furies from the Underworld — MechaBonaldMkV🇻🇦🐋 (@IgnatiusUnderh2) January 30, 2018

2. Olive Garden

Is your child texting about @olivegarden? Here’s a quick guide to find out:

OG: Olive Garden

LMAO: love me an olive

LOL: lots of lasagna

ROFL: ravioli or flavorful linguine

BRB: breadsticks rock, bro

WTF: where’s the fettuccine

STFU: some tiramisu for us — jillian dradzynski (@jillianallyce) January 22, 2018

3. US Congress

Is your child texting about Congress?



BRB - Budget resolution brouhaha

WTF - Well, they filibustered

TTYL - Talk to your legislator

LMAO - Long markup, amendments offered

OFC - Often files cloture — Amelia Frappolli (@AmeliaFrappolli) January 29, 2018

4. Transformers

Is your child texting about Transformers? Here's what their texts really mean:



WTF: wow, trans formers!

LMAO: leaders: megatron and optimus

BRB: bumblebee rarely breaks

TFW: thundercracker fractures windows

ROFL: ravage often feels lonely

STFU: sometimes they fight unicron — Graham Thomson (@grhmthmsn) January 23, 2018

5. The Lord of the Rings

is your child texting about Lord of the Rings?



LOL: Love Our Legolas

SMH: Shadowfax My Homie

GTFO: Going To Fight Orcs

LMAO: Let's Meet Aragorn, Okay

WTF: We Thank Faramir

TTYS: Treebeard Takes You Slowly — Zach Freshley (@Z_Fresh7) January 29, 2018

6. Intersectional feminism

Is your child texting about intersectional feminism?



lol: liberating ourselves locally



tbh: talking bout heteropatriarchy



btw: be truly woke



tbt: trust black transwomen



smh: straight male hegemony



lmao: learn, mobilize, and organize



idc: immigrants dismantling colonialism — Sasha Costanza-Chock (@schock) January 29, 2018

7. Charles Dickens

is your child texting about Charles Dickens



WTF: Worse Than Fagin



OMFG: Old Marley’s a Freaky Ghost



GTFO: Give That Food to Oliver!



IMHO: Is Miss Havisham Okay



LMAO: Love to Mistreat An Orphan! 😂



SMDH: Stop the Madame DeFarge Horror



TTYL: Tiny Tim, You’ll Live! — the library haunter 🦉 (@SketchesbyBoze) January 29, 2018

8. That Tide Pod trend

Is your child texting about tide pods? Know the signs:



WYD: Where’s Your Detergent

WTF: Want Tide Fast

LOL: Load Of Laundry

PPL: Pod Party Later

ETA: Eat Tide Always

SMD: Share My Detergent

TTYL: Turnt on Tide YoLo — Jenn McAllister (@jennmcallister) January 30, 2018

9. Pokemon

Is your child texting about Pokemon? Find out:



WTF: Water Types Fierce

ROFL: Rayquaza Officially Favorite Legendary

STFU: Snorlax's Too Fat Usually

TBH: Taught Blastoise HydroPump

BTW: Brock the Womanizer

GTG: Gyarados the GOAT

PFTMID: Prepare For Trouble, Make It Double — Smosh (@smosh) January 30, 2018

10. Linguistics