If you’ve been on Twitter in the last few days, it’s likely you’ve come across the phrase “big dick energy”. But what does it mean and who possesses this aura?

What is ‘big dick energy’ and who has it?

It looks like Twitter user @imbobswaget was the first to coin the term, referring to the cool, friendly confidence of beloved late chef Anthony Bourdain.

we’re talking about how anthony bourdain had big dick energy which is what he would have wanted — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) June 9, 2018 The next step in the evolution of big dick energy (BDE) was taken by users commenting on Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently going out with singer Ariana Grande. Speculation about the size of his “goods” was rampant after the pair began seeing each other, and Grande appeared (she was probably joking) to confirm his member really was large in response to a fan question.

“Like 10 inches?” she wrote in the now deleted tweet. (AP/PA) From that moment on, talk of BDE began to accelerate as people stated who they thought had it. So what does it really mean?

'big dick energy' is confidence without cockiness. it is never misplaced, and it cannot be simulated. it is the sexual equivalent of writing a check for $10K knowing you got it in the bank account



thank you for attending my TEDxTalk — priya (@priya_ebooks) June 25, 2018 It would seem that BDE doesn’t require possession of a big penis, or any penis at all, merely the attitude of a well-endowed person. It’s someone secure in their body and personality, with a touch of swag. Yep, that means Beyonce and Rhianna are great candidates for BDE. Some helpful Twitter users explain why:

me *through sobs* you can't just say everything is big dick energy.... Please....

twitter: *points at seagull flying past* big dick energy — Max Read (@max_read) June 27, 2018

