What is ‘big dick energy’ and who has it?
What do Rhianna, Pete Davidson and Professor McGonagall have in common?
If you’ve been on Twitter in the last few days, it’s likely you’ve come across the phrase “big dick energy”. But what does it mean and who possesses this aura?
It looks like Twitter user @imbobswaget was the first to coin the term, referring to the cool, friendly confidence of beloved late chef Anthony Bourdain.
we’re talking about how anthony bourdain had big dick energy which is what he would have wanted— vampire workday (@imbobswaget) June 9, 2018
The next step in the evolution of big dick energy (BDE) was taken by users commenting on Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently going out with singer Ariana Grande.
Speculation about the size of his “goods” was rampant after the pair began seeing each other, and Grande appeared (she was probably joking) to confirm his member really was large in response to a fan question.
“Like 10 inches?” she wrote in the now deleted tweet.
From that moment on, talk of BDE began to accelerate as people stated who they thought had it. So what does it really mean?
'big dick energy' is confidence without cockiness. it is never misplaced, and it cannot be simulated. it is the sexual equivalent of writing a check for $10K knowing you got it in the bank account— priya (@priya_ebooks) June 25, 2018
thank you for attending my TEDxTalk
It would seem that BDE doesn’t require possession of a big penis, or any penis at all, merely the attitude of a well-endowed person. It’s someone secure in their body and personality, with a touch of swag.
Yep, that means Beyonce and Rhianna are great candidates for BDE. Some helpful Twitter users explain why:
#BigDickEnergy doesn't mean you have big dick. All men walk around thinking their mediocre peen is a gift from god. You know who really got Big Dick Energy? Rihanna. That's a MOOD. A Lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/PxAXfguJiR— Ada Noire (@JewelOfNubia) June 27, 2018
I firmly believe that Beyonce has BDE. She made a collab album in which she made her collab partner (who happened to be one of the best rappers of all time, and a billionaire) give the music equivalent of just picking the pictures for a powerpoint. That's Big Dick Energy— Sam Pomerant (@SamPomerant) June 27, 2018
So who else has BDE? Fictional characters, attractive men, the cast of Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye?
Edna Mode exudes big dick energy— Roger the alien (@Evann_Larsonn) June 24, 2018
stuart little has big dick energy— eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) June 26, 2018
pokemon who have big dick energy, ranked (1/356)— Webby-Winner Bread Terry (@SlimiHendrix) June 26, 2018
professor mcgonagall has big dick energy pic.twitter.com/CsC351H9pJ— zaddy long legs (@tufannadjafi) June 27, 2018
Queer Eye Fab Five ranked in order of most to least big dick energy:— Big Dick Energy (@SwoozyC) June 27, 2018
Tan
Jonathan
Karamo
Antoni
Bobby
Cate Blanchett. Now that’s big dick energy. The biggest.— nika (@mamabruha) June 27, 2018
It may be fun, but this may be a short-lived phenomenon – people are already bored with it.
me *through sobs* you can't just say everything is big dick energy.... Please....— Max Read (@max_read) June 27, 2018
twitter: *points at seagull flying past* big dick energy
