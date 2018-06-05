What do you do? The question so annoying it’s spawned a meme

Independent.ie

What do you do?

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/what-do-you-do-the-question-so-annoying-its-spawned-a-meme-36981072.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36981053.ece/fcac7/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_ca4e6079-9c58-4d97-b207-d9cbb7404abb_1