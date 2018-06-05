What do you do? The question so annoying it’s spawned a meme
What people in 18 different professions are tired of hearing.
What do you do?
Answering that question should be simple but, as many who have spent some time in a profession will attest, it’s often not as easy as it seems.
The workplace always crops up in the same old questions and cliches – so much so that the frustration it causes has now spawned a meme.
Here’s 18 professions and some things you probably shouldn’t say to them.
1. Actors
"What do you do?"— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) June 5, 2018
"I'm an actor."
"Act-RESS."
"😶"
"What would I know you from?"
"I have no idea."
"What have you been in? List some things you've been in."
"No."
"Seriously, what have you been in? I know your face."
[Lists things I've been in, dying inside]
"No. Nope. No. No." https://t.co/a1uOyR9C3w
2. Actresses
“What do you do?"— Samuel West (@exitthelemming) June 5, 2018
"I'm an actor."
"Oh, have I seen you in anything?”
“I don’t know, have you? https://t.co/038dnLz4gs
3. Canadian actors
“What do you do?”— Natasha Negovanlis (@natvanlis) June 5, 2018
I’m an actor.
“Have you been in anything I know?”
Probably not. I mainly work on -
“You’ll be successful someday.”
I actually have a Canadian Screen Awa -
“Can I take a picture of you?”
But you don’t know who I -
“It’s for my kids.”
Do you even -
📸 https://t.co/b8WJ2umwX3
4. Librarians
“What do you do?”— adrianne (but not rocky’s) (@adriannemkarpo) June 5, 2018
“I’m a librarian.”
“You know libraries are going extinct, right? You can find everything on Google now.”
“Google won’t find your dead body.” https://t.co/6Wwim1HLT4
5. Poets
“What do you do?”— Sarah Kay (@kaysarahsera) June 5, 2018
“I’m a poet.”
“But as your job?”
“Yes.”
“But how do you make a living?”
“I—“
“Ohhhh you should write a poem about THIS!!!” https://t.co/URKNEjnVkR
6. Disability rights activists
“What do you do?”— Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) June 5, 2018
“I’m a disability rights activist.”
“Oh cool. I’ve always cared so much about special needs people. If I was differently abled don’t know how I’d live. You’re really inspiring.” https://t.co/jGse8i3FdG
7. Rabbis
“What do you do?”— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 5, 2018
“I’m a rabbi.”
“Oh. Well, I had lobster two days ago and I’m still mad about this thing that happened at my bar mitzvah and here’s something I just learned about the Holocaust and, you know, I don’t believe in God.”
“Um, Ok. Pass the guacamole?” https://t.co/mYmwmOTtCu
8. Theologians
“What do you do?”— Tara Isabella Burton (@NotoriousTIB) June 4, 2018
“I’m a theologian.”
“Oh. LET ME TELL YOU WHY RELIGION IS A LIE AND DUMB” https://t.co/74PzayTqZv
9. Film critics
“What do you do?”— Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) June 4, 2018
“I’m a film critic.”
“Oh, THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION is the best movie of all time” https://t.co/GcopYwknlk
10. Food writers
“What do you do?”— your friend Helen (@hels) June 5, 2018
“I’m a food writer”
“Cool you’re a restaurant critic!”
“No, I’m a food writer.”
“I can’t believe I met a restaurant critic!”
“No, I’m a food writer.”
“You should review my college friend’s restaurant in Indiana! She puts cranberries in the salad!” https://t.co/QRmfp4h8i4
11. Sports writers
“What do you do?”— Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) June 5, 2018
“I’m a sportswriter.”
“You get all those free tickets?”
“Well, it’s like ...”
“Can you get me free tickets?”
“No, it’s ...”
“Can you get two for me and my brother?” https://t.co/CzGtADukFZ
12. YouTubers
13. Female hosts of TV shows about science
"What do you do?"— Lee Constable (@Constababble) June 3, 2018
"I host a TV show about science."
"So you're like a female Bill Nye?"
"No...not exactly."
"Or a female Dr Karl? Or a female Attenborough?"
"..."
"Female Brian Cox?"
"I'm an actual woman who is just herself and presents science topics on TV... as herself." https://t.co/PqDNS4uu7v
14. Paleontologists
"What do you do?"— Shaena Montanari (@DrShaena) June 4, 2018
"Paleontology"
"So you're Ross from Friends?"
"I've never heard that before."
"Is your work like Jurassic Park?"
"It is exactly like Jurassic Park. I train Velociraptors for a living. I was born on Isla Nublar." https://t.co/66rjjPn7af
15. Sociologists
“What do you do?”— Rick Moore (@prairiedogking) June 4, 2018
“I’m a sociologist.”
“Analyze me! Analyze me!” https://t.co/Lr0B81XkeQ
16. Clothing designers
"What do you do?"— Bobby Hundreds (@bobbyhundreds) June 5, 2018
I design clothing.
"What kind of clothes?"
Streetwear.
"What's that?"
I don't know either.
"What's the name of your brand?"
The Hundreds
"Never heard of it. Is it like Supreme?"
OK.
"Can you get me Supreme?"
Hold this knife.
"Why?"
I'm gonna run into it. https://t.co/TzjvgRRRGr
17. Social media workers
“What do you do?”— Justin Karp (@jskarp) June 5, 2018
“I’m a director of social media.”
“So you tweet all day?”
“Well no, there’s way more to...”
“What’s your favorite Vine?”
“See we spend a lot of time strateg...”
“Can you get me verified?”
“*blank stare*” https://t.co/M0EssOG9Ug
18. Freelance journalists
"What do you do?"— Susie Cagle (@susie_c) June 5, 2018
"I'm a freelance journalist."
"Oh I'm jealous, funemployment is the best."
"I am constantly working."
"I'm sure you'll find a job some day. Maybe try starting with an internship!" https://t.co/SRPaAtGoMo
