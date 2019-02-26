What a difference a year makes: Pictures highlight change in February weather

The contrast between the United Kingdom during last year’s late-February Beast from the East ice storm and this year’s winter heatwave could not be more stark.

The UK experienced its warmest winter day since records began for a second day running on Tuesday, with 21.2C recorded at Kew Gardens.

But just 12 months ago the same landscapes were frozen by sub-zero temperatures – with the difference between 2019 and 2018 laid bare by photographs taken from the same locations.

The weather this week has produced far more agreeable weather for road users.

Meanwhile the dizzying temperatures allowed improved views of tourist attractions, such as The Kelpies in Falkirk.

Polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park might have been surprised by the mild temperatures in Doncaster this week.

And in other locations the scenes were just as picturesque in the sunshine as they were in the 2018 snow.

Press Association