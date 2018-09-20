“This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water.”

“This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water.”

Wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water: Trump becomes a meme

These are the words of US president Donald Trump, as he shared a video message with his country in the wake of the turmoil and destruction caused by Hurricane Florence.

Trump’s comment on water’s wetness has, unsurprisingly, set tongues wagging and keys clacking on Twitter, where many thought they’d jump on the bandwagon – here’s eight of the best examples.

1. Rain is wet too

This rain today is some of the wettest I've seen from the standpoint of water. pic.twitter.com/SuppftdCQW — 🐝 Mark Joseph Kremer 🐝 #FBR (@MarkJKremer) September 20, 2018

2. When the rain stops, the wetness stops

It's Wednesday and finally, the rains have stopped.



Happy Dry Hump Day, everybody!



Today is one of the driest we've ever seen, from the standpoint of air. — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 19, 2018

3. Drinking gets you drunk

The drunkest I’ve been from the standpoint of liquor — Cyn Tizzle (@Cyntizzle) September 19, 2018

4. Sand is sandy

Venice beach is one of the sandiest beaches we have seen, from the standpoint of sand. — Gideon Emery (@gideonemery) September 19, 2018

5. Coffee is hot

This coffee is hot—one of the hottest cups I’ve ever had from the standpoint of coffee — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) September 19, 2018

6. Water is a molecule

Hurricane Florence had the wettest water in history from the standpoint of two parts hydrogen mixing with one part oxygen to create something we have never seen in America before. It is called H2O and is very dangerous! — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) September 19, 2018

7. Isn’t wind just the windiest?

Today is the windiest day from the standpoint of wind. — Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) September 19, 2018

One of the strangest memes, from the standpoint of memes.

Press Association