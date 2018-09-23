West African black-crowned crane parents welcome cute chick at Chester Zoo

A brand new arrival has come to Chester Zoo, and it’s a rare and adorable West African black-crowned crane chick!

The zoo posted a video of the unnamed baby walking around and exploring its enclosure with its parents.

Posting the video to Facebook, Chester Zoo said: “These proud West African black-crowned crane parents have had a chick, and it’s already got some serious swagger!”

The video of the fluffy new infant, which is endangered in the wild, has over 21,000 views from visitors.

Chester Zoo said: “West African black crowned cranes are monogamous and remain a couple for life. Both the male and female build their nest together and take turns in incubating eggs and caring for their young.

“As you can see, this duo are doing a mighty fine job!”

