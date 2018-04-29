News And Finally

Sunday 29 April 2018

Wenger and Ferguson shared a pre-match moment and it warmed everyone’s hearts

Not that there wasn’t room for some banter between the fans.

Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson walk off the pitch
By Max McLean, Press Association

Once upon a time the Premier League was shaped by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger’s fiery rivalry, but these days the pair have a more respectful relationship that produced a lovely moment at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Arsenal’s final game against Manchester United with Wenger as manager, the Frenchman was honoured by Ferguson on the pitch with a classy presentation.

Fans of both sides watched the moment with nostalgia, reminded as they were of the glory years when both managers made the Premier League too intriguing to miss.

Are these three men the most important managers in the Premier League’s history?

Fans of the beautiful game struggled not to be touched by the moment.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were praised for their efforts in recognising Wenger’s achievements.

And while it was a friendly occasion on the sidelines, there was room for a little banter in the stands.

Manchester United eventually ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a goal in stoppage time. Some things never change, do they?

Press Association

