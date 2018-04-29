Once upon a time the Premier League was shaped by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger’s fiery rivalry, but these days the pair have a more respectful relationship that produced a lovely moment at Old Trafford.

Wenger and Ferguson shared a pre-match moment and it warmed everyone’s hearts

Ahead of Arsenal’s final game against Manchester United with Wenger as manager, the Frenchman was honoured by Ferguson on the pitch with a classy presentation.

Fans of both sides watched the moment with nostalgia, reminded as they were of the glory years when both managers made the Premier League too intriguing to miss. #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/w6VH6hkQNo — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 29, 2018 Are these three men the most important managers in the Premier League’s history?

Hats off to #MUFC fans & staff: they treated Arsene with class there. Great moment with Fergie too. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) April 29, 2018 Okay, that was really classy. — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) April 29, 2018 Sir Alex Ferguson has presented Arsene Wenger with a gift from everyone at the club. A touch of class from the club to someone who has given us a truly brilliant rivalry over the years. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 29, 2018 And while it was a friendly occasion on the sidelines, there was room for a little banter in the stands. Manchester United fans: "Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay!"



Arsenal fans: "Arsene Wenger, he won the league here!" — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 29, 2018 Class that from MUFC towards Wenger. And from fans, who also jogged his memory with a chant about Patrick Vieira giving the ball to Giggs. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) April 29, 2018 Manchester United eventually ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a goal in stoppage time. Some things never change, do they?

