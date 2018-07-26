Weather tweet becomes a masterclass in French memeing

A new meme is sweeping France, and it requires a certain level of emoji skill.

It all began with a Twitter account, @TweeteoFrance. The incredible account tweets out the weather every six hours in emoji form. Emojis make up a map of France, showing the forecast.

One of its recent tweets, a mid-afternoon forecast, was picked up and adapted by Twitter users to express what their country means to them.

From sports to corporations trying to get in on the action, it was all quite amusing.

Which sport sums up France?

Of course, corporate Twitter jumped on the meme.

What about food and drink?

These make sense, but pizza and fried chicken?

This clever coastal iteration was interesting.

The world loves a new meme and this one has everything – a niche, emoji and a way to make it your own. Vive La France!

Press Association