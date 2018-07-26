Weather tweet becomes a masterclass in French memeing
Best of all, you don’t need to speak French to understand.
A new meme is sweeping France, and it requires a certain level of emoji skill.
It all began with a Twitter account, @TweeteoFrance. The incredible account tweets out the weather every six hours in emoji form. Emojis make up a map of France, showing the forecast.
#Météo de cet après-midi :— Tweetéo France (@TweeteoFrance) July 24, 2018
🌤
🌤 🌥 ☁ ☁ ☁
🌤☀🌦☁☁☁☀☁☀☀
☁☁🌥☁☁🌥🌥🌥☀
☀🌤🌤☀🌦☀🌥
☀ 🌥 🌤 🌥 🌦 🌤
🌤 ☀ 🌤 🌤 🌤 ☁
☁ ☁ 🌤 🌤 ☀ ☁☁
☀ 🌥 🌦 🌦
☀
🌥
One of its recent tweets, a mid-afternoon forecast, was picked up and adapted by Twitter users to express what their country means to them.
From sports to corporations trying to get in on the action, it was all quite amusing.
Which sport sums up France?
Rectification— Conforama FC (@ConforamaFC) July 25, 2018
⚽
⚽ ⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽ ⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ ⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽
⚽https://t.co/tPV2bgocHb
Rectification— TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) July 26, 2018
🏉
🏉 🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉🏉🏉🏉
🏉
🏉 https://t.co/ZnYqQsAQSP
Of course, corporate Twitter jumped on the meme.
Rectification— Xbox FR (@XboxFR) July 25, 2018
🎮
🎮 🎮🎮🎮🎮
🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮
🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮
🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮
🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮🎮
🎮🎮 🎮🎮 🎮🎮
🎮 🎮🎮 🎮🎮 🎮🎮
🎮🎮 🎮🎮
🎮
🎮 https://t.co/OUDRCTY7uI
Rectification— Interflora France (@Interflora) July 24, 2018
💓
💓 💓💓💓💓
💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓
💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓
💓💓💓💓💓💓💓
💓💓💓💓💓💓
💓💓💓💓💓💓
💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓
💓💓💓💓
💓
💓 https://t.co/lrFss67erN
What about food and drink?
Rectification— Chelxie #SecteChelxie (@chelxie) July 25, 2018
🍺
🍶 🍺🍺🍺🍵
🍶🍶🍶🍶🌳🍷🌳🍵🍵🍵
🍶🍶🍶🌳🍷🍷🌳🍵
🍶🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🍵
🍹🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳
🍹🌳🌳🌳🥂🥂
🍹🌳🌳🍹🍸🍾🍾🍾
🍹🍹🍹🍹
🥃
🥃 https://t.co/Me5VcBlAFY
Rectification— OGaming TV (@OGaming_TV) July 25, 2018
🥖
🥖 🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖🥖🥖🥖
🥖
🥖 https://t.co/HJqB7Ebd9S
These make sense, but pizza and fried chicken?
- Rectification.— Maîtresse Mareen © (@MareenRibes) July 24, 2018
🍕
🍕 🍕🍗🍕🍕
🍕🍗🍕🍕🍗🍕🍕🍗🍕🍕
🍕🍗🍕🍕🍗🍕🍕🍕
🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕
🍗🍗🍗🍕🍕🍗
🍗🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕
🍕🍕🍗🍕🍕🍕🍗🍗
🍕🍗🍕🍕
🍗
🍕
[Doux mélange entre #Pizza et @KFCFrance 🧡❤💛] https://t.co/wYRHFpSWxT
This clever coastal iteration was interesting.
#Rectification ⚓😉— T-TOP (@TTOPoutdoor) July 25, 2018
⛵
🛥 ⛵🌦 🌦 ☁
⛵🛥⛵🌤🌥☁🌤☀🌤
🛥☀️☀☀🌦🌤🌦🌤
🛥☀☀🌤🌦🌥🌤
⛵☀ 🌥 🌥 🌤 🌦
🛥 ☀ 🌦 ☀ 🌤 🌦
⛵ ☀ ☀ 🛥 ⛵ 🛥⛵
🛥 ☀ ☀ ⛵
🛥
⛵#Nautisme https://t.co/Xp5KW6dkXW
The world loves a new meme and this one has everything – a niche, emoji and a way to make it your own. Vive La France!
Press Association