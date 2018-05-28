News And Finally

Monday 28 May 2018

Waterstones sparks row with ‘men who don’t read books by women’ tweet

The branch described men as being ‘ridiculous creatures’ in a series of tweets.

Waterstones sale
Waterstones sale

By Press Association Reporters

A Waterstones store has responded to a backlash after claiming some male customers refuse to read books by women.

The branch in Uxbridge, west London, described men as being “ridiculous creatures” in a series of tweets, saying that “at least once or twice a month” they come across a man who says he does “not read a book by a female author”.

The post, published in a series of threads, read: “I’ve worked here for… well… a very long time. In all that time, never has a woman said to me, ‘I don’t read books written by men’.

“However, at least once or twice a month, a man will say that he’ll not read a book by a female author. Men are ridiculous creatures.”

The book retailer then added to say the men in question are of “a certain age”.

The tweet has since received more than 10,000 likes and more than 3,000 shares.

It continued: “Naturally, we booksellers see this as our chance to suggest as many fantastic female authors as we can think they’d actually enjoy.

“Most times, they do consider it. Which is nice.”

After the backlash, the store clarified to say this doesn’t apply to “all men”.

Some commentators accused Waterstones of causing a PR fail.

Others, meanwhile, appeared to respond more positively.

A few even managed to see humour in the situation.

Waterstones did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News