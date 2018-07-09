Watch wrestler take down opponent using Michael Jackson’s trademark dance move

A Michael Jackson impersonator and wrestler surprised his audience in Las Vegas as he took down his opponent by performing an incredible moonwalk-inspired wrestling manoeuvre.

The video, filmed by DJ FlavaSoul for Future Stars Of Wrestling, shows Santana Jackson, performing a DDT (a move where a wrestler has the opponent in a front facelock and falls down or backwards to drive the opponent’s head into the mat) and pulling off some signature MJ dance moves as tackles Drake impersonator Jorel Nelson.

Jackson then jumps straight up and perches up on his toes, just like the King of Pop himself.

He even looks like the late singer, sporting long hair and wearing sparkly black attire.

The fight took place at the Beers & Bodyslams event hosted by Future Stars of Wrestling in Las Vegas on July 5.

For those wondering, Jackson also has his own show at The Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower called MJ Live.

