A man described by police as a “would-be burglar” got the shock of his life when he realised he was being filmed by a building’s smart doorbell.

Watch: ‘Would-be burglar’ gets shock of his life when he realises he’s on camera

Frank Johnson, 37, was dressed as an air conditioning technician when he turned up unannounced at a home in the Daytona Beach area of Florida.

Although the homeowner wasn’t there, he was able to see the what was going on as his Ring doorbell sent an alert to his phone, relaying footage of a man trying to open the front door, then going round to the back of the house.

A @ring security cam caught this would-be burglar on video... and a deputy caught him soon after. Great job by this homeowner, sharing suspect photos with us right away! pic.twitter.com/52sbWAyckk — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 27, 2018

It also allowed him to speak to Johnson, and he had some choice words for the unwanted guest.

“Hey, dude, get the f*** out of my yard – the cops are on the way,” he said.

The homeowner shared images of the man with police at around 10am on Wednesday, and soon after cops spotted his truck and pulled him over.

He was arrested on a number of active warrants including grand theft and dealing in stolen property, and also faced a new charge of attempted burglary.

