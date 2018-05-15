Former Derby midfielder Will Hughes was spotted downing a pint for fans in London.

Former Derby midfielder Will Hughes was spotted downing a pint for fans in London.

Watch Will Hughes down a pint with Derby fans in London

The 23-year-old’s smoothly taken chug was spotted among Rams fans in a pub in Fulham, where the club were playing the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Will Hughes downs pints faster than Matej Vydra scores goals against Forest #dcfc #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/WYOBavKaqg — George (@gconstantine97) May 14, 2018 Unfortunately for the Pride Park club they lost the semi-final and a chance for a shot at the Premier League, but fans can at least cherish Hughes’ memorable effort. “As you can imagine the pub was packed so Will helped boost that atmosphere,” George Constantine, who took the footage, told the Press Association.

“Will was there just because he’s an ex-Derby player and obviously still loves the club.” You can take the man out of Derby... https://t.co/9hAWSnnTKm — Alan Wood (@AlanWood_) May 14, 2018 Hughes now plays for Watford in the Premier League, but made 187 appearances for the Rams before his departure last June.

“I think it’s important to note the loyalty that Will has to still care so much about his previous club while playing in the Premier League,” added George, a student from Derby. Hughes at Derby Fulham won the semi-final second leg 2-0 at Craven Cottage to claim a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Goals from 17-year-old star Ryan Sessegnon and Denis Odoi gave victory to the London side – their first win in eight play-off ties.

Press Association