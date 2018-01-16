News And Finally

Tuesday 16 January 2018

Watch: Will Ferrell gatecrashes Roger Federer’s post match interview at the Australian Open

“Stay class Melbourne.”

Will Ferrell speaking to Roger Federer in Melbourne
By Edd Dracott

Roger Federer was treated to a special guest appearance in the aftermath of his first round match at the Australian Open, as comedian Will Ferrell stepped into the Rod Laver Arena.

With no small whiff of his character Ron Burgundy from Ferrell’s 2004 comedy Anchorman – in fact he literally refers to Burgundy by name – Ferrell was his usual entertaining self, and Federer gamely played along.

The jovial exchange, introduced by American tennis legend and pundit John McEnroe, came after Federer defeated Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in a night match.

The 36-year-old appeared to pick up where he left off at the Open’s main arena, 12 months since he clinched the title their that would prove to revive his career.

Federer has a record 19 grand slams, two of which he won last year with his fifth victory at the Australian Open and eighth Wimbledon crown.

Press Association

