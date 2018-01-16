Watch: Will Ferrell gatecrashes Roger Federer’s post match interview at the Australian Open

With no small whiff of his character Ron Burgundy from Ferrell’s 2004 comedy Anchorman – in fact he literally refers to Burgundy by name – Ferrell was his usual entertaining self, and Federer gamely played along.

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?"



Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions... 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

The jovial exchange, introduced by American tennis legend and pundit John McEnroe, came after Federer defeated Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in a night match.

The 36-year-old appeared to pick up where he left off at the Open’s main arena, 12 months since he clinched the title their that would prove to revive his career.