Watch West Yorkshire Police in chase with 51-year-old stolen Morris Minor

Police in West Yorkshire were involved in one of the more unusual chases when they went in pursuit of a classic car on the streets of Bradford.

The 51-year-old stolen Morris Minor was pursued by police through the Fagley area of the city, attempting dangerous manoeuvres a number of times in an attempt to escape.

It's not every day you have a pursuit with a 51 year old stolen Morris Minor. Fagley area of Bradford. Can anybody explain how it didn't crash at this junction? 🤔😮 #operationalsupport pic.twitter.com/NZOBsfyr84 — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 10, 2018

The video has been viewed more than 10,000 times on Twitter, with social media users stunned by the footage.

And while the driver led a charmed life at the junction, the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit confirmed the vehicle was eventually secured, tweeting: “The pursuit lasted quite a while but thankfully the vehicle was recovered safely without damage.”

Meanwhile, colleagues from Derbyshire expressed their thoughts on the subject succinctly.

Wow... — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) November 10, 2018

Wow indeed.

Press Association