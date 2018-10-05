Two polar bears at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be saying goodbye to their home shortly, but before all that they got the chance to play with their goodbye gifts.

Watch two polar bears play with their goodbye gifts before moving zoos

The young polar bears, named Neva and Amelia Gray, will be moving to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore based on a recommendation from The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

So to say goodbye, the staff at Columbus presented them with some enrichment gifts which both seemed to enjoy greatly.

Young polar bears, Neva and Amelia Gray, will soon be moving to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore based on a recommendation... Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Friday, October 5, 2018

Boxes, balls and more were thrown around by the two bears, who also displayed some impressive diving skills in the process.

“While this is a bittersweet time for the animal care team at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, they recently created ‘bon voyage’-themed enrichment items for the bears to celebrate Amelia and Neva’s next phase as they continue growing to adult bears,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Press Association