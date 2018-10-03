If ever a video summed up how much animals love their mothers, it’s this one from San Francisco Zoo.

Watch two adorable snow leopard cubs hurl themselves at their mother

It shows two snow leopard cubs in their habitat hurling themselves from a height of around 2ft (60cm) to reach their mama.

The first goes in for a full hug before the second arrives in dramatic fashion just seconds later – it’s pretty sweet.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane....it’s two snow leopard cubbies leaping to their mama ❄️❄️❄️ #FridayFeeling Posted by San Francisco Zoo on Friday, September 28, 2018

In June 2018, the zoo welcomed one female and one male cub to first-time parents Dawa and Jimmy G, and it looks like it’s all going swimmingly.

Snow leopards, whose tails can often grow as long as their bodies, are rare, shy and seldom seen in the wild.

And quite clearly they love their mothers.

