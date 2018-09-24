Watch Tottenham’s finest test their skills in a series of hotel challenges

Football fans will have seen Christian Eriksen deliver a sumptuous free-kick, but can he deliver a tray of drinks with as much aplomb?

The answer to that question, and many more you might not have known you needed the answers to, lies within a video from Tottenham and Hotels.com, the club’s new official accommodation partner.

Eriksen, Ben Davies, Michel Vorm and Juan Foyth all got involved in the hotel skills 101 at the De Vere Theobalds Estate in London – and from kicking footballs into beds to creating towel art, they all got stuck in.

The first challenge saw the players slaloming in and out of poles while lumbered with suitcases, before Vorm and Foyth got involved in some pretty intense towel sculpting.

Footballs were also included in proceedings, with Eriksen directing some towards a four-poster bed before he and Vorm tried to knock balls into a suitcase from a distance.

Johan Svanstrom, president of the Hotels.com brand, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Tottenham Hotspur at such an exciting time for the club.

“We aim to provide really rewarding experiences for customers in our business and, through this relationship, we look forward to rewarding Spurs fans wherever they follow the club.”

