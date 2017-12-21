Watch Toni Duggan and Barcelona women’s team put a festive spin on target practice

With four teams donning Christmas hats of varying colours, a Christmas tree was created using crates of different sizes – 15 points for the trunk, 25 points for the star, and three, five and 10 points for the rest.

England’s Toni Duggan was one of those taking part, after her move to the Spanish club from Manchester City in the summer. How did she and her team-mates get on during this festive challenge?

A mixed bag, certainly, but there were some highlights, not least the pleasing video game sound after a successful attempt.