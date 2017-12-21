Watch Toni Duggan and Barcelona women’s team put a festive spin on target practice
Did anyone get 25 points for the star?
Playing football all week, every week for most of the year can become tiring, so Barcelona took the chance to mix things up a little at Christmas.
With four teams donning Christmas hats of varying colours, a Christmas tree was created using crates of different sizes – 15 points for the trunk, 25 points for the star, and three, five and 10 points for the rest.
England’s Toni Duggan was one of those taking part, after her move to the Spanish club from Manchester City in the summer. How did she and her team-mates get on during this festive challenge?
A mixed bag, certainly, but there were some highlights, not least the pleasing video game sound after a successful attempt.
In the end, it was a 10 pointer that sealed it for the greens. Anybody else a little disappointed not to see the star come into play?
📷🤣🎄 Així es va fer la divertida i competitiva acció nadalenca del Femení / Así se hizo la divertida y competitiva acción navideña del Femenino https://t.co/3cMh1JkNCW #FCBFemeni pic.twitter.com/clITBpSx73— FCB Femení (@FCBfemeni) December 21, 2017
That’s one way to get the players motivated over Christmas. Baubles for footballs, anyone?
Press Association