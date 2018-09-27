Watch Tiger Woods meet the English junior golfer named after him

A junior golfer from England who is named after Tiger Woods was delighted to meet his namesake ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Robin Tiger Williams, 17, was born the year Woods completed his famous “Tiger Slam” when he held all four golf majors at the same time.

And while he wasn’t old enough to remember the occasion, the teenager was no less in awe when he met the 14-time major winner.

Woods was spending time meeting the junior Ryder Cup competitors ahead of the senior event, when Williams was prompted to tell the golfing great what his middle name was.

“You’re a big inspiration to me – thank you very much,” Williams told Woods, who responded by saying: “No, thank you.”

And while Williams was a little shy, it’s fair to say we’d all be somewhat starstruck meeting our idols.

If I met Tiger. I would also not say much.... like probably nothing at all!!! #speechless #iamneveratalossforwords — Paul Taylor (@PaulTaylor067) September 26, 2018

Could the Tiger name continue to make waves if Williams goes pro?

Press Association